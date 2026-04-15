Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila, Hails Wike over Hypercity-Carrefour Deal

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has lauded the role of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in facilitating the landmark partnership between Hypercity and Carrefour as commendable.

Gbajabiamila spoke yesterday on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, during the franchise signing ceremony in Abuja.

He described the collaboration as a “powerful statement of confidence” in the nation’s economy that would provide an enabling environment for private businesses to thrive.

In a specific commendation of the FCT leadership, Gbajabiamila singled out Wike for his “pivotal role” in bringing the deal to fruition and as a “deep thinker” whose business-oriented approach to public administration is yielding tangible results for the nation’s capital.

“This successful collaboration serves as a direct testament to Wike’s ongoing commitment to reshaping the economic and physical landscape of Abuja.

“Abuja is sowing the seed, but that seed will grow into a tree with many branches in different cities in Nigeria,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Chief of Staff emphasised that while the partnership was taking roots in Abuja, it signaled Nigeria’s broader status as the premier investment destination in Africa.

He noted that the FCT was currently “sowing the seed” for a retail revolution expected to spread across the country.

He further suggested that the retail collaboration was already eyeing expansion into Lagos and other major urban centers in the near future.

In his remarks, Managing Director of HyperCity Supermarket, Mr. Sunny Chuwla noted that the partnership would catalyse Nigeria’s economic landscape by driving significant investment and industrial growth.