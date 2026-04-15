Senate 2027: Okowa Vows to Unseat Nwoko

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





A former senator representing Delta North and immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has indicated his intention to again run for the Senate come 2027, vowing to unseat the current occupant, Ned Nwoko.

Nwoko has apparently been trying to showcase

his achievements as a senator in order to justify his bid for reelection in 2027.

However, Okowa, a political ally of Nwoko, Sunday night made public his interest in seeking the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election amid claims of unsatisfactory performance by the incumbent.

THISDAY gathered that Okowa’s declaration followed intense pressure on him to run “by political leaders in Delta North Senatorial District,” a situation that climaxed with key stakeholders storming his residence in the state capital to make the demand.

The leaders, who included former and serving National Assembly members and top government officials and politicians, were led by the Deputy Governor of the State, Sir Monday Onyeme, a source close disclosed.

The deputy governor hails from Delta North with both Okowa and Nwoko – an-all APC members area.

Those who witnessed the meeting with Okowa were said to number at least 50, drawn from the nine local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

The source also disclosed that the leaders had earlier met at the deputy governor’s lodge before proceeding to Okowa’s residence to urge him to contest the the seat, following a resolution reached at the meeting.

In what appeared a no-confidence vote on Nwoko’s representation, the stakeholders were reportedly unanimous about the need for Delta North to have better representation.