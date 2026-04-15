PDP Leadership: S’Court to Hear Case April 22 as Wike’s Faction Boasts Strength

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The appeal against the Judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the Judgment of Justice Omotosho, was mentioned for the first time yesterday at the Supreme Court.

According to a statement by the Tanimu Turaki group National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, their Lead Counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, prayed the Court for a departure from the rules of the apex court by abridging time for the filing of processes.

He further said the lead counsel applied for the accelerated hearing of the case, due to the exigency of time, for its expeditious determination.

Counsel for the Wike faction, E.C. Ukala, SAN, while not opposing the application, sought 15 days to file their Respondents’ Brief.

Counsel for INEC, Kingsley Magbim, Esq., in like manner, did not oppose the application but sought 10 days to file their Respondents’ Brief. Other Respondents equally did not oppose the application.

The Court, having considered the facts deposed to in the affidavit in support of the appellant’s application, granted same and abridged time to five days for the Respondents to file their Respondents’ Brief, and two days for the Appellants’ Reply Brief (where necessary).

All briefs were to be filed on or before the 21st of April, and the case has been fixed for definite hearing on the 22nd of April, 2026.

In a related case involving Sule Lamido, where the party filed an appeal against the Judgment of the Court of Appeal upholding the verdict of Justice Lifu, lead counsel for the Appellants, Paul Erokoro, SAN, applied for an abridgment of time and a departure from the rules, seeking accelerated hearing.

Counsel for all the Respondents did not oppose the application.

Consequently, the Supreme Court granted same, abridging the time for the filing of Respondents’ Brief to five days, and the Appellants’ Reply Brief (where necessary) to two days.

The case was accordingly adjourned to the 22nd of April, 2026, for definite hearing.

In view of the Tanimu Turaki faction said, ‘’We charge all true and uncompromised PDP members to continue to keep their faith alive and uphold the party in their prayers, in the hope that the apex court will give judgments that will save democracy and prevent the enthronement of a one-party state.

‘’This Supreme Court has remained the last hope of Nigeria and many Nigerians, even during military dictatorships, in the face of great pressure and unimaginable risk.’’

Wike’s Faction Says Party Stronger, United

At its inaugural meeting, yesterday, the PDP loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, has boasted that the party has emerged stronger and United.

The faction also denied any coalition with the David Mark-led ADC.

According to factional chairman of the party, Abdulrahman Mohammed, ‘’Today, we can confidently affirm that the Peoples Democratic Party has emerged stronger, more united, and better positioned to play its historic role in Nigeria’s democratic journey.’’

He claimed that the fact that the PDP has successful navigation of the challenges was a testament to the maturity of its internal mechanisms and the enduring strength its democratic culture.

‘’We take particular pride in celebrating what has been widely acknowledged as one of the most organised and credible National Conventions ever conducted by an opposition party in our nation’s history.

‘’That convention was not just a procedural exercise; it was a powerful reaffirmation of our party’s commitment to order, transparency, and constitutionalism.

‘’It has since produced a crop of National Officers who are not only competent but deeply committed to managing the affairs of our party with excellence, discipline, and a renewed sense of purpose for the greater good of our people and our country.’’