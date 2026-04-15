NiMet Inaugurates ACTU, Recommits to Transparency, Accountability

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Tuesday inaugurated and inducted newly appointed members of its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), reaffirming its commitment to promoting integrity, accountability, and ethical standards across the agency.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, the Director General/CEO of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, described the event as a critical step in strengthening institutional mechanisms against corruption.

He noted the inauguration aligns with NiMet’s newly unveiled 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, anchored on core values of Integrity, Professionalism, Accountability, Commitment, and Excellence (I-PACE).

According to him, “ACTU serves as a key institutional safeguard responsible for preventing corruption and fostering a culture of accountability within the Agency.”

He added the unit has been expanded from five to eight members to enhance inclusiveness and effectiveness.

The DG also emphasized the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility, urging all staff to embrace ethical conduct as a core part of the agency’s culture.

Anosike concluded the ceremony by urging the newly inducted ACTU members to uphold the highest ethical standards and carry out their responsibilities with diligence, integrity and professionalism, while assuring them of management’s full support as well as reaffirming the Agency’s commitment to transparency and national development.

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, who was represented by Mr. Olusegun Adigun, in his remarks, commended NiMet’s Management for facilitating the inauguration and operations of ACTU in the agency.

He also encouraged stronger collaboration between the two organisations to enhance credibility and accountability.