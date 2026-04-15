How NDDC is Engaging Stakeholders on Project Ownership, Protection

In spite of the numerous drawbacks, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has, over the last two decades, featured as the key driver of critical interventions that have changed the narrative of the Niger Delta region. However, some of the projects that highlight development in the region are either being stolen or vandalised. Sunday Okobi writes that the commission recently called on the people in the region (mostly the youths) to protect these projects meant in good faith for the region

Through the interventions of the NDDC in its 25 years of existence, significant milestones in project implementation and delivery have been recorded across the Niger Delta region. The nine states under the mandate of the NDDC, namely: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Rivers, and Ondo, have witnessed various inaugurations of landmark projects manifesting in transforming the landscape of the region.

There is no doubt that commitment to the transformative agenda by the NDDC towards deepening sustainable development has been instrumental in changing the narrative of neglect and squalour that hitherto dominated the story of the Niger Delta region.

Experts and observers have pertinently stated that the Dr. Samuel Ogbuku-led management of the NDDC has demonstrated unwavering commitment towards improving the standard of living across communities in the Niger Delta region in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

For instance, the ‘Light Up the Niger Delta Initiative’ has delivered hundreds of thousands of solar-powered street lights to communities across towns and rural areas, leading to improved security, access to renewable energy, and enhanced nighttime socio-economic activities.

Rising Threat of Vandalism and Community Responsibility

Regrettably, some of the projects initiated and completed by the NDDC and handed over to communities for utilisation in partnership with other critical stakeholders are vulnerable to vandalism and other forms of abuse that are detrimental to the objective of the projects.

Apart from undermining the objective of interventions, vandalism results in avoidable waste of revenue with attendant negative impact on the community and the prospective beneficiaries.

Unless the negative trend of destructive behaviour is curtailed, the region’s developmental efforts run the risk of setbacks and diminishing returns on resources committed for the benefit of the people.

To address these unpleasant occurrences, the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NDDC embarked on a process-led engagement with stakeholders aimed at strengthening collaboration for community ownership of projects at the grassroots.

The engagement sessions, in partnership with a team of consultants, drew the participation of stakeholders across the nine mandate states. The engagement activities provided platforms for stakeholders to brainstorm on the need for shared responsibility towards ownership and protection of development projects and public infrastructure in their domains.

In his address to participants at the stakeholders’ engagement tagged: ‘Capacity Building Programme for Stakeholders across the Niger Delta Region on Community Ownership and Protection of NDDC Projects’, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, decried the destruction of government projects initiated by the NDDC in host communities.

According to Abegunde, cases of vandalism, theft, neglect, and insufficient community engagement have compromised valuable assets intended to improve the collective well-being of the people.

Stakeholder Engagement Across the Nine States

Also, the Director of Peace and Development Projects (PEDEP) and Lead Consultant, Mr. Francis Abayomi, said the programme was designed to mobilise inclusive engagement towards enhancing the development initiative of the Niger Delta Development Commission for the optimal benefit of the community and the people.

Speaking on behalf of the team of consultants, Abayomi expressed optimism that the knowledge shared, as well as the interactive engagement provided through the initiative, will help promote awareness and help raise consciousness regarding mutual responsibilities in the protection of projects and facilities of the NDDC.

The engagement sessions were held as follows: Ondo State (Okitipupa – February 25, 2026), Bayelsa State (Yenagoa – March 3, 2026), Cross River State (Calabar – March 6, 2026), Akwa Ibom State (Uyo – March 9, 2026), Abia State (Aba – March 11, 2026), Imo State (Owerri – March 13, 2026), Rivers State (Port Harcourt – March 16, 2026), Delta State (Warri – March 24, 2026) and Edo State (Benin – March 25, 2026).

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Director of Rivers Operations of the NDDC, Okezie Ule, said the capacity-building training was designed to equip participants with the knowledge and strategies needed to protect projects provided by the Commission. Ule noted that the stakeholders’ engagement became imperative, considering the rising cases of vandalism of completed projects across the region.

He lamented that several projects, including solar-powered street lights installed to improve security in communities, have been vandalised by criminals shortly after installation.

“We have seen with dismay how many of our lofty projects, which communities strongly solicited for, are left to ruin. Vandals go in and destroy them, including solar lights that illuminate our communities,” Ule said.

According to him, some facilities have been vandalised barely a week after they were completed and handed over to the benefiting communities. Ule attributed the development partly to the perception among some residents that the projects belong solely to the NDDC rather than the communities benefiting from them.

Also speaking, the Rivers State representative on the NDDC Board, Sir Tony Okocha, said the capacity-building programme was necessary to strengthen community participation in safeguarding development projects.

Okocha, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Mr. Chibuzor Kwelle, noted that several NDDC projects, particularly solar street lighting initiatives, have contributed significantly to reducing crime in many communities. He commended communities that have already taken steps to protect projects within their areas and encouraged others to follow suit.

Call for Youth Participation and Project Sustainability

Speaking at the stakeholder engagement held in Okitipupa, Ondo State, the Ondo State Director of the Commission, Kunle Karaki, who described the trend of vandalism and other forms of vices as a major setback to development in the Niger Delta region, said community ownership goes beyond simply using facilities, stressing that it requires active stewardship, vigilance against threats to public assets, prompt reporting of irregularities, participation in monitoring processes, and collaborative maintenance efforts.

He explained that the engagement programme was organised to deepen awareness among stakeholders and foster a sense of shared responsibility in securing public infrastructure.

According to him: “It is in recognition of this reality that we have convened this campaign. Our objective is clear: to deepen awareness, encourage a sense of shared responsibility, and promote a culture of ownership that ensures every completed project is protected, maintained, and optimised for present and future generations.

“Our objective is clear: to encourage a culture of ownership that ensures every completed project is protected, maintained, and optimised for present and future generations.”

Across the mandate states, the participants unanimously expressed their willingness to prioritise attention to the protection of projects implemented by the NDDC through sustained sensitisation for collective responsibility within the communities.

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It is in recognition of this reality that we have convened this campaign. Our objective is clear: to deepen awareness, encourage a sense of shared responsibility, and promote a culture of ownership that ensures every completed project is protected, maintained, and optimised for present and future generations