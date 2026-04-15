EKSU’s 104th Inaugural Lecturer Challenges Religious, Cultural Bias Against Women

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Professor of Sociology of Religion at Ekiti State University, Ibiyinka Adesanya, has called for a sweeping re-evaluation of long-standing religious and cultural perceptions that place women in subordinate roles, urging a more balanced and informed theological approach.

Delivering the institution’s 104th inaugural lecture titled ‘Whom Did Women Offend: God, Nature, Man or Society? A Socio-Religious Enquiry’, Adesanya challenged entrenched narratives which she argued, have historically diminished women’s status in religious and social structures.

She maintained that women should not be viewed as secondary figures, but as equal partners in human existence, stressing that the persistence of patriarchal interpretations continues to shape attitudes across many societies.

Drawing from personal experience, the scholar recounted how cultural bias once prioritised the education of male children over females, describing the trend as a reflection of deeply rooted traditions that still influence gender relations today.

Adesanya took particular aim at what she described as the misinterpretation of biblical texts often used to justify inequality. Referencing passages such as 1 Corinthians,14:34-35 and Genesis 2:18, she argued that these scriptures are frequently taken out of context, resulting in doctrines that limit women’s participation in religious life.

She clarified that the description of women as “weaker vessels” in 1 Peter 3:7 should not be misconstrued as inferiority, but rather understood as a call for mutual respect, love, and shared responsibility between men and women, whom she described as joint heirs of divine grace.

According to her, the creation of women signifies complementarity – not hierarchy – emphasizing that both genders are indispensable to societal stability and progress.

The don also decried the marginalisation of women within many religious institutions, where leadership and decision-making roles are often restricted. She attributed this to gaps in theological understanding among some religious leaders.

Expanding her argument to the global stage, Adesanya highlighted the prevalence of gender-based violence, describing it as a serious human rights concern. She cited domestic abuse, rape, forced marriage, human trafficking, and female genital mutilation as ongoing violations that continue to undermine the dignity and rights of women.

She further questioned traditional interpretations that place sole blame for humanity’s fall on Eve, noting that such narratives reinforce gender bias while overlooking shared responsibility.

Despite these challenges, Adesanya acknowledged the growing influence of women beyond traditional domestic roles, pointing to their increasing contributions to intellectual, social and moral development.

She urged stakeholders across religious and societal institutions to adopt more inclusive and contextually grounded interpretations of doctrine that promote fairness and justice, warning that continued discrimination against women could stall broader societal advancement.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ayodele, commended Adesanya for her scholarship and dedication, describing her lecture as both impactful and intellectually enriching.

A native of Orin-Ekiti, Adesanya obtained her Master’s degree in Comparative Religion from Ondo State University in 1995 and rose to the rank of professor in 2019, earning recognition for her contributions to the field of sociology of religion.