Chelle Plans Super Eagles First XI  Line up for Portugal, Poland Friendlies 

*To try out new players at the Unity Cup tournament in London

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has insisted that he would play his first XI in the international friendly against Poland and Portugal in June before the World Cup.

While Portugal will be heading to the World Cup to play in alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia in the group stage, Poland missed the cut just like Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday to NFF Media, Chelle insisted that he needs the fixture to shore up Super Eagles FIFA ranking.

“For the big warm up games in June against Poland and Portugal, I will feature my first team players.

“These are games that can push us up the global ranking if we win them,” observed the French-Malian gaffer.

He however revealed that the in the Unity Cup four-nation tournament, it was perfect for his to try out new players .

“The Unity Cup (in London) provides a platform to assess new players. I will comb Europe and invite new players of Nigerian descent, alongside those who were previously called up but never got the chance to feature.

Chelle also pledged to give look in to some outstanding players from the Nigerian topflight NPFL .

“Top players from the Nigeria Premier Football League will also be considered as I will be watching a number of domestic league games from now until the end of the season,” assured the Super Eagles supremo.

Super Eagles who missed World Cup ticket back-to-back have been kept busy with some international friendlies. The team beat Iran 2-1 and were held 2-2 by Jordan. Both teams from the Middle East are World Cup bound later in summer.