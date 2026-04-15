2027: Yahaya Leads Consensus Meeting with Governorship, N’Assembly Aspirants

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

In a move to deepen party unity, cohesion and consensus-building ahead of the forthcoming electoral activities, Gombe State Governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, convened a meeting with governorship and National Assembly aspirants on the platform of the party.

The meeting, held at the Government House, Gombe, was attended by all aspirants in what the attendees described as a timely and proactive measure to strengthen the APC family and lay the groundwork for the seamless emergence of consensus candidates.

Deliberations centered on mutual understanding, party discipline, inclusiveness and strategic alignment, with the governor emphasising the need for the APC to approach the coming political process as one united and indivisible family.

The aspirants unanimously commended the governor for convening the interaction at such a critical moment, describing it as a clear demonstration of his commitment to consultation, transparent leadership and the long-term stability of the party.

They pledged their loyalty to the APC and full support for the governor’s decisions at all times, expressing confidence in his capacity to guide the party toward peaceful consensus arrangements that would preserve unity and enhance its electoral prospects.

A major outcome of the meeting was the collective endorsement of consensus candidacy as the preferred pathway for the emergence of party standard-bearers, with participants stressing that such an approach would ensure the support of all aspirants for whoever eventually emerges.

To further strengthen the process, participants proposed the adoption of micro-zoning mechanisms as a practical framework for balancing interests and streamlining decision-making in a manner that reflected fairness, inclusivity and political realities across constituencies.

The meeting also recommended that similar consultations be extended to stakeholders and party leaders at the local government level, in order to ensure grassroots ownership of the consensus process and deepen cohesion across the state.