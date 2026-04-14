Peter Obi Criticises Tinubu for Comparing Costs of Living Between Nigeria and Kenya

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has criticised recent remarks by President Bola Tinubu, comparing Nigeria’s economic situation to that of Kenya, warning that such statements risked downplaying the country’s worsening socio-economic conditions.

In a post shared on X, Obi said the president’s comment—suggesting Nigerians should take solace in being “better off than Kenya and other African countries”—was misplaced and reflective of a broader tendency to rely on “downward comparisons” rather than confront reality.

Referencing religious teachings, Obi likened the comparison to the biblical parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector, cautioning against self-righteousness and complacency.

“Like the Pharisee, who boasted of his superiority over others to mask his own spiritual void, such downward comparisons serve more as a refuge than a remedy,” Obi wrote.

He added that while comparisons between nations were necessary, they must be grounded in verifiable data and used as tools for accountability rather than comfort.

“Comparisons, when properly grounded, are not instruments of escapism but tools of accountability. What is objectionable is not comparison itself, but comparison stripped of credible, verifiable data—mere tax collector comparisons that soothe rather than solve,” he stated.

Obi also referenced a previous campaign remark by Tinubu—“Na statistics we go shop?”—arguing that statistics remained essential to national planning and development.

The former Anambra State governor, went on to present a range of comparative data, asserting that Kenya outperformed Nigeria across several key development indicators, including security, Human Development Index (HDI), life expectancy, GDP per capita, literacy rate, and electricity access.

According to Obi, Nigeria ranked among the most terrorised countries globally, while Kenya did not feature among the top ten.

He noted that Kenya’s HDI ranking stood at 143, compared to Nigeria’s 164, and that Kenya’s GDP per capita—estimated between $2,200 and $2,300—significantly exceeds Nigeria’s, which he put at between $807 and $835.

He further highlighted disparities in poverty levels, stating that about 43 per cent of Kenya’s population lived in poverty, compared to approximately 63 per cent in Nigeria—translating to around 150 million Nigerians.

On social indicators, Obi said Kenya’s life expectancy was about 67 years, compared to Nigeria’s 54 years, while literacy rates in Kenya range between 81 and 85 per cent, higher than Nigeria’s estimated 62 to 65 per cent.

He also pointed to differences in infrastructure and economic stability, noting that Kenya has higher electricity access, fewer out-of-school children, and lower inflation rates—averaging about 4.5 per cent in recent years—compared to Nigeria’s inflation, which has remained above 15 per cent.

On currency performance, Obi said Kenya’s exchange rate has remained relatively stable, while Nigeria’s naira has depreciated sharply from below ₦500 to over ₦1,250 per dollar within the same period.

“These indices clearly show that Kenya ranks higher than Nigeria on several development metrics. The standard of living of Kenyans is better than that of Nigerians,” Obi said.

He argued that if Kenya was considered to be facing economic challenges despite these indicators, then Nigeria’s situation was significantly worse.

“If the President considers Kenyans to be suffering despite these stronger figures, then Nigerians are in a far more difficult situation. He should therefore refrain from self-consolation and, in honest reflection, take responsibility,” Obi added.

He urged the Tinubu administration to adopt a more realistic and data-driven approach to governance, emphasising the need for humility, accountability, and decisive action to address Nigeria’s developmental challenges.