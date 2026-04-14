Peter Obi Accuses FG of Weakening Opposition, Warns of Democratic Erosion

Funmi Ogundare





Presidential hopeful, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, accused the federal government of deliberately weakening opposition parties, warning that Nigeria’s democracy was being undermined by actions that stifle political pluralism and erode institutional independence.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Obi alleged that opposition parties, particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was being denied access to venues for political activities, which he described as a violation of constitutional rights and democratic principles.

According to him, a government committed to democratic growth should encourage a vibrant opposition rather than frustrate it.

Obi maintained that the ADC had the legal right to hold its events and questioned why the party was being prevented from doing so.

He argued that the situation suggested a deliberate attempt to limit the existence of opposition parties, adding that democratic institutions must be allowed to function independently.

The former governor also criticised what he described as political interference in the internal affairs of parties, stressing that courts should ordinarily avoid involvement in internal party disputes.

He expressed concern over ongoing legal battles regarding the leadership of the party, warning that the judiciary risked being drawn into political controversies.

On the role of the government, Obi said: “Authorities should actively support a strong opposition, such competition strengthens governance and ensures accountability.”

He recalled instances in previous administrations where efforts were made to maintain stability within political parties to guarantee credible elections.

Commenting on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s decision to withdraw recognition from the ADC leadership, he questioned the sudden reversal, describing it as suspicious.

He alleged that external pressure might have influenced the electoral body, insisting that institutions must operate without political interference.

Despite the disputes, Obi said the party would proceed with its planned national convention, expressing confidence that the process would produce legitimate outcomes.

He emphasised that the struggle was not about personal ambition but about safeguarding democratic integrity.

He further noted that many Nigerians were joining the ADC because they desired a strong opposition capable of challenging the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Efforts are underway to build a united coalition focused on national interest rather than political transactions,” he said.

Addressing criticism over his movement across political parties, Obi explained that he left previous platforms when internal processes became compromised.

He insisted that his decisions were guided by principle and opposition to what he termed transactional politics, stressing also that he would not remain in any system that failed to uphold democratic values.

Looking to 2027, Obi called for a coalition built on competence, capacity and sacrifice, rather than power-sharing arrangements.

He stated that, “Nigeria needs leaders committed to rebuilding institutions and addressing urgent national challenges.”

He also advocated national unity, urging political actors to move beyond ethnic and religious divisions.

Obi stressed that Nigeria’s future depended on a broad-based alliance capable of fostering stability, transparency and credible governance.