UN Lauds NYSC as Agent of Youth Development 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) has applauded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), as an agent of youth development in the country.

Assistant Secretary General for Youth Affairs, and Head of the United Nations Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, gave the commendation at the flag-off of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) held at Kabusa community, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Paullier said his visit to Nigeria centred on meaningful discussions with critical youth organisations and youth representatives, particularly the NYSC, as well as key stakeholders to advance the youth agenda in the country.

He stated this is by strengthening the role of young people as partners in development, peace, and human rights.

“I have interacted with many young and old Nigerians who are proud of their NYSC experiences,” he said.

Commending NYSC’s consistent free medical interventions to rural dwellers in the country, Paullier said the free medicare was contributing to building a better world.

Earlier, the NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, told Paullier that since the inception of the NYSC HIRD in 2014, over five million Nigerians have so far benefited from the free medical outreach, adding that this year, the Scheme projects to benefit about 45,000 people across Nigeria’s rural communities.

According to him, this by taking advantage of the two brand new mobile clinics donated by the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to extend the reach and expand the scope of the Scheme’s operations.

Nafiu also told the UN senior official that through the HIRD window, the scheme plans to start carrying out minor surgeries on the rural dwellers free of charge.

“The NYSC’s free healthcare initiative contributes to the Sustainable Development Goal 3 of the United Nations, which focuses on good health and well-being by improving access to healthcare and promoting healthier lifestyles.

“The HIRD programme also supports SDG’s Goal number 1, which aims to end poverty as the free medical services reduce the financial burdens on vulnerable households and further encourages informed health decisions, strengthening overall community wellbeing,” Nafiu said.

While thanking the NYSC partners and donors for helping to sustain the initiative for the past 12 years, Nafiu also appreciated the Corps Medical Personnel for their selfless services to the rural communities.

“I am proud of you and your valuable contributions to our nation’s development. Your selfless services will always be remembered,” he said.

The traditional leader and Dakachi of Kabusa village, Chief Samuel Kpowu, thanked the NYSC for bringing the free medicare to their doorsteps, noting that it is the first of its kind.

In her remarks, the acting Director, Community Development Service and Special Projects (CDSSP), Mrs. Funmilayo Ajayi, said that the range of services packaged for the two–day medical outreach for the community included health sensitisation and education on well-being and disease prevention, medical consultations, treatment, diagnosis, laboratory tests, scanning, eyecare services, free medicals and referrals, where necessary.

The medical outreach is supported by two collaborating partners – Genlab/Doc.roa led by the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Mr. Ebozoje Segun, and Rabiu Olowo Foundations led by its General Manager, Dr. Ayomide Adebayo.

ENDS

4TH STORY ON JUMP 1

NUPENG Set to Elect Oladiti Next President as Akporeha’s Tenure Ends April



Sunday Ehigiator



The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers is set to elect Comrade Salimon Akanni Oladiti as its next President on April 24, as the tenure of the incumbent, Comrade Williams Akporeha, comes to an end.



Akporeha announced his exit date at the weekend during the Quarterly National Executive Council meeting of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of NUPENG held in Warri.



Checks indicated that Oladiti, a former National Chairman of the PTD Branch and current National Trustee of the union, is poised to emerge as the new president at the election scheduled to take place in Lagos.



His emergence would mark a historic milestone for the union, as it would be the first time a member of the PTD Branch ascends to the presidency of NUPENG.



At the meeting, the Zonal Chairman of PTD-NUPENG, Port Harcourt Zone, Comrade Joseph Okafor, moved a motion for the unanimous ratification of Oladiti for the position, which was seconded by Comrade Adekunle Akinlaja of the Lagos Zone.



In what appeared to be valedictory remarks, Akporeha expressed appreciation to members of the PTD Branch for their steadfast support throughout his eight-year tenure.



“Eight years ago, you stood by me, in this same room. You didn’t only stand by me, you supported me. When things were tough, you were there through all the challenges,” he said.



He explained that his support for a PTD member to succeed him was driven by a sense of gratitude and conviction.



“I want to appreciate all of you. If I stand to support one of your own as President, I have no apology. If I have done anything otherwise, my conscience would have troubled me. God used you to install me,” he added.



Akporeha urged members to extend the same level of support to Oladiti and the newly elected National Chairman of the PTD Branch, Comrade Mathias Ote, to ensure the continued growth and stability of the union.



“By the grace of God, as I move along, I want to see a union stronger than I left it. I don’t want to see PTD go in disarray. The greatest favour you can do is to support this man that you have elected today as your national chairman. Also support your own that will be the President, by the grace of God on April 24 when I shall be in your midst again as former President,” he said.



In his inaugural remarks, Ote thanked the leadership and members of the union for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to provide purposeful leadership.



“Sincerely, I appreciate all our members and leaders for finding me worthy to be given the privilege to lead our Branch for the next four years,” he said.



“You can agree with me that there are so many other capable and competent hands that can lead this great Branch, but in your collective wise decision and by the special grace of the Almighty God, I was elected as the Branch Chairman.



“Comrades, silver nor gold I have none to offer in appreciation of your love, support, prayers and encouragement towards the success of my election, but what I have, which is good leadership, I will spare nothing in providing it,” Ote added.



Also speaking, the President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman, commended NUPENG for fostering a peaceful transition process.



“I once again want to appreciate NUPENG. NARTO will continue to give you the necessary support,” he said.