PowerLabs Secures Pre-seed Funding to Scale AI Energy Platform

Sunday Ehigiator

A Nigerian energy and climate-tech startup, PowerLabs, has announced the successful close of its pre-seed funding round led by Breega, with participation from Catalyst Fund, Mercy Corps Ventures, and Kaleo Ventures.

The company disclosed in a statement over the weekend, that the investment would accelerate the rollout of its flagship AI-enabled energy orchestration platform, Pai Enterprise, across commercial and industrial enterprises in Nigeria, while also laying the groundwork for expansion into key West African markets.

According to the firm, the funding will be deployed to ramp up production, expand its engineering and operational teams, and scale deployments nationwide to enhance energy reliability for businesses.

Speaking on the innovation, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PowerLabs, Tobechukwu Arize, said the platform is designed to unify fragmented energy systems.

He said: “Distributed energy resources are often seen as fragmented and chaotic, a clutter of devices that don’t speak the same language. At PowerLabs, we believe decentralization doesn’t have to mean disorder. We’re building the intelligence layer that will prove that distributed energy resources can operate as a unified source while leveraging its disaggregation to offer flexibility, cost efficiency, carbon neutrality and redundancy more than a centralised energy system ever could.”