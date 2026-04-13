Oyebanji, Arise Clash over Alleged Plot to Impose Candidate for Ekiti North District

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



There appeared to be a brewing political war between Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti and Senator Ayo Arise over an alleged plot to impose a candidate on Ekiti North senatorial district ahead of the 2027 general election.



There had been speculations that federal lawmakers in the ruling party would emerge through a consensus arrangement which would likely edge out other aspirants.



The 2026 Electoral Act made provisions for direct primary and consensus option, open for political parties fielding candidates in general elections.



However, Arise, while speaking with journalists on Sunday in Abuja vowed that no one would be imposed as senatorial candidate in Ekiti North which has Senator Cyril Fasuyi as incumbent lawmaker representing the senatorial district.



He was quick to dismiss speculation that his ambition was being opposed because he was the anointed choice of former Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.



Arise noted: “The terms are very clear. It’s either consensus or direct primaries. Now, a number of people felt that since we already have a government in place, the governor can just unilaterally appoint those he wants as the people who will run for election using some of his political appointees.



“But the governor has come out to say he has no hand in such arrangements, even though we see some people using his name here and there. And so for me, I had told the campaign committee that nobody should just bring any name to my senatorial district because I’m running.



“The fact that I want to go back should tell them that things are not going on the way we planned for our state. Of course, we were very lucky that the leader of the Senate is from Ekiti, and he has done tremendously well for that senatorial district without any question.



“So, for us, we’re now asking, what is the value added from the person that we sent there? And that is a question the populace is asking. Why do you now want to send them back without giving the people or telling them how he has improved their lives?”



Arise pointed out that endorsement was not part of what INEC has suggested, saying it was only consensus.

The APC former Lawmaker cautioned Oyebanji to be wary of pushing or imposing Fasuyi in Ekiti North as it could rub negatively on his governorship election in June.



“That Senator Fasuyi is the Director General of Governor Oyebamiji really means nothing. The governor will change him, if he doesn’t change him he will see what they call transferred aggression,” he said.