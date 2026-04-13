Nigeria Cleared for All Six Events at World Relays

World Athletics at the weekend cleared Team Nigeria’s relay squads for all six events at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana.

The World Athletics Relays Championship is scheduled to hold in Gaborone, Botswana between Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, 2026. The premier WA events serve as qualifiers for major championships.

The confirmation was contained in a message signed by Carlo De Angeli, Head of Sport Services to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) at the weekend.

He listed all Nigeria’s six teams amongst participating nations cleared in the final entries, with a reminder that each event allows a maximum of six athletes and a submission deadline of April 13 (midnight Monaco time).

The confirmation is more than just administrative, it is a reflection of an impressive upward trajectory recorded over the past 12 months under the leadership of Tonobok Okowa, President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

According to AFN’s Media Committee Chairman, Maxwell Kumoye, “this progress has been firmly underpinned by the strategic backing of the National Sports Commission (NSC), with the Director General, Bukola Olopade, playing a pivotal role through comprehensive support for athletics and the AFN.

“His commitment to funding, planning, and athlete-centered initiatives has significantly strengthened Nigeria’s preparation pipeline,” observed the AFN’s spokesman.

He stressed further that a key pillar of this resurgence has been the well-structured relay camp in Asaba, where athletes benefited from improved training conditions, technical guidance, and team bonding sessions.

“The camp helped fine-tune baton exchanges and build cohesion, critical elements that have historically affected Nigeria’s relay performances.”

Nigeria’s qualification for the World Relays was also powered by outstanding performances on the international circuit, particularly at the Lefika International Relays and the Orange Botswana National Championship, where Team Nigeria delivered impressive timing that secured their place among the world’s elite relay nations.

Beyond qualifications, the bigger narrative remains Nigeria’s steady return to global relevance in athletics, driven by effective leadership, strong institutional backing, and deliberate high-performance planning.

As the countdown to Gaborone begins, all eyes will be on Team Nigeria to convert this renewed momentum into podium success, reinforcing its status as a rising force in global track & field.

The Men’s 4x400m Relay team, comprising Samson Nathaniel, Emmanuel Ojeli, Victor Sampson Ime, and Sikiru Adeyemi, confirmed their qualification at the Lefika International Relays held at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.

In the Mixed 4x100m Relay event, the team of Maria Omokwe, Chidera Ezeakor, James T. Emmanuel, and Jennifer Obi Chukwuka also secured qualification in Gaborone.

Nigeria’s Women’s 4x400m Relay team, Patience Okon George, Jecinter Lawrence, Anita Enaruna, and Treasure Okereke, secured qualification at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar during the MTN Champs Relays.