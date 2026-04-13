NIGCOMSAT Targets Industrial Leap with Startup Push, Skills Drive

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s state-owned satellite operator, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), is repositioning itself at the heart of the country’s industrialisation agenda, backing over 5,000 startups and expanding digital skills training as part of a broader push to turn connectivity into economic power.

The Managing Director/CEO, Jane Egerton-Idehen, disclosed the scale of intervention at the SOYUZNIK Alumni National Congress in Abuja, where she framed satellite infrastructure not just as a communications tool, but as a catalyst for production, innovation, and national competitiveness.

In a keynote delivered on her behalf by Acting Director of Technical Services, Engr. Ikechukwu Amalu, Egerton-Idehen said the agency’s Space Accelerator Programme—now in its third cohort—has quietly evolved into a pipeline for nurturing technology-driven enterprises, particularly in underserved segments of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The intervention comes amid growing concern that Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem, though vibrant, remains weakly linked to industrial output.

NIGCOMSAT’s approach seeks to close that gap—pairing startup support with hands-on technical training and expanding connectivity to areas historically left out of the digital economy.

Across states including Adamawa, Jigawa, Cross River, and Enugu, the agency’s VSAT training programmes are equipping young Nigerians with practical, market-ready skills, targeting employability and enterprise creation rather than theoretical knowledge.

Egerton-Idehen argued that such interventions are critical if Nigeria is to transition from a consumption-driven economy to a production-led one.

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury—it is the foundation of modern economic systems,” she said, stressing that countries that fail to build strong digital infrastructure risk being locked out of the next phase of global industrial competition.

She pointed to ongoing projects such as the 774 Connectivity Initiative, which has so far extended digital access to dozens of local government secretariats, as part of efforts to deepen governance, improve service delivery, and stimulate economic activity at the grassroots.

Beyond infrastructure, she called for a structural reset in Nigeria’s education system, urging stronger alignment with emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, data science, and satellite communications.

According to her, the real challenge is not a lack of talent, but the absence of systems that convert knowledge into measurable economic output.

She also warned that innovation ecosystems cannot thrive without deliberate collaboration between academia, industry, and government, backed by sustained investment in research and clear regulatory frameworks that protect intellectual property.

The SOYUZNIK Alumni—comprising graduates of Russian and former Soviet Union institutions—were urged to leverage their international exposure to drive technology transfer and localisation of innovation within Nigeria.

In his welcome remarks, Abuja chapter chairman, Agu Collins Agu, described the congress as a convergence of technical expertise with the potential to influence national development outcomes.

As Nigeria grapples with sluggish industrial growth and rising youth unemployment, NIGCOMSAT’s expanding role signals a strategic shift—one that places digital infrastructure, innovation, and skills development at the centre of the country’s economic transformation agenda.