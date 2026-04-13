Hayatu-Deen Dumps PDP, Joins ADC ahead of 2027 Polls

Sunday Ehigiator

Former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has formally announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing deep concerns over Nigeria’s worsening socio-economic conditions and what he described as a steady erosion of democratic values.

In a statement yesterday, Hayatu-Deen said: “Like many of you, I want a safer, more prosperous future for Nigeria, but the nation faces fundamental problems that are being ignored.”

Reflecting on his political journey, he added: “This was the motivational force behind my entry into politics in 2022, when I threw my hat into the ring as a presidential aspirant in the PDP in what was then a wide-open democratic space.”

The former banker, however, lamented that “since then, the hopes and yearnings of Nigerians have been met with bitter disappointment,” stressing that, “this is why I have taken the decision to join the ADC which I know is the vehicle for change.”

Hayatu-Deen noted that Nigerians are increasingly demanding a responsive government, saying: “Every day I hear from people across Nigeria that they want a government that is focused on fixing the problems, and delivering a safer and more prosperous future for their families.

“Aspirational Nigerians want a steady, calm and credible government alternative that will tackle insecurity, reduce the cost of living, and foster job creation; ensuring that our hopes for the future are realised and not forfeited to politics as usual.”

Raising concerns about the state of democracy, he said: “I am also deeply concerned about the increasing shrinkage of our democratic space. Voices are being stifled, institutions are under strain, and the space for credible opposition and real choice is being systematically closed.

“Democracy must offer Nigerians genuine options,” he stressed, noting that this reality has strengthened his resolve to remain active in politics.

Highlighting his experience, Hayatu-Deen said: “In my career, I have taken companies from loss to profit, led nationwide economic reforms to create new jobs, and coordinated charitable efforts to help children access education in the face of insecurity.”

He pledged to deploy his expertise in support of the ADC, declaring: “From this day onwards until the 2027 elections, I will campaign relentlessly as a party member, to help the ADC win the elections and deliver the better future Nigeria desperately deserves.”