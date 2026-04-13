Fidelity Bank Takes Lead in Banking Recapitalisation Drive

Kayode Tokede

As the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recapitaliSation exercise came to an end March 31, 2026, most banks operating in the country rose to the challenge and met the requirement ahead of time.

However, Fidelity Bank’s proactive approach paid off, and it continued to demonstrate its commitment to growth and innovation. In a remarkable display of investor confidence, Fidelity Bank opened and concluded a private placement in just one day on December 31, 2025. Leading institutions, including AFREXIM Bank and its subsidiaries, invested in the bank, showcasing their faith in Fidelity’s vision and leadership.

With the CBN’s verification process complete, Fidelity Bank’s capital base now exceeds the required N500 billion threshold. This milestone positions the bank to expand its footprint, drive growth, and deliver returns to investors.

Market analysts stated that the successful completion of the private placement underscores strong investor confidence in the bank’s growth strategy, governance framework and long-term fundamentals, even amid tightening regulatory standards and evolving macroeconomic conditions.

The lender had announced to the investing public that it has surpassed the N500billion regulatory capital threshold following the successful completion of a N259billion private placement of ordinary shares.

The Company Secretary, Fidelity Bank, Ezinwa Unuigboje in a signed statement on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) disclosed that the private placement, conducted with the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), was opened and closed on December 31, 2025.

According to her, the proceeds from the exercise lifted Fidelity Bank’s eligible capital from N305.5billion to N564.5billion, subject to final regulatory approvals.

The latest capital raise positions the lender comfortably above the new minimum capital requirement of N500billion for commercial banks with international authorisation, as stipulated by the apex bank under its banking sector recapitalisation programme. According to the bank, the private placement was carried out pursuant to the mandate granted by shareholders at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 6, 2025.

At the meeting, shareholders authorised the board to issue up to 20 billion ordinary shares through a private placement as part of measures to strengthen the bank’s capital base and enhance its capacity to support economic growth. The N259billion raised through the private placement builds on earlier capital-raising efforts by the bank. Fidelity Bank had stolen the show by taking a bold step in June 2024, launching a Public Offer and Rights Issue to raise capital.

Fidelity Bank successfully raised N175.85billion via a combination of a public offer and rights issue, which had increased its eligible capital to N305.5billion at the time. That exercise left a capital shortfall of N194.5billion relative to the new regulatory benchmark, a gap now fully covered by the latest transaction. Fidelity Bank’s strategic moves have set it up for success, and the stage is set for the bank to make significant strides in the Nigerian banking sector. Fidelity Bank noted that the strengthened capital position will enhance its balance sheet resilience, support business expansion, and enable it to play a more robust role in financing key sectors of the Nigerian economy, in line with regulatory expectations. The bank added that it remains focused on value creation for shareholders, prudent risk management and sustained profitability as it navigates the post-recapitalisation phase of the banking sector. Meanwhile, the stock price of Fidelity Bank closed trading April 10, 2026 at N19.50 per share on the NGX.