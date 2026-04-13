Brilla Media Releases Nigeria’s First Sports Marketing Intelligence Report 2025

Brila Media has released Nigeria’s First Sports Marketing Intelligence Report 2025, offering new insights into how Nigerian audiences engage, make decisions and spend in real time.

The report reveals that some of the most commercially valuable consumer moments are no longer driven by traditional advertising channels, but by highly engaged, real-time environments where attention, emotion and participation intersect.

At the centre of these moments is a predominantly young audience. With approximately 64% of sports consumers under the age of 35, this group represents one of the most active and influential consumer segments in Nigeria, mobile-first, socially connected and highly responsive.

Data from the report shows that 79% of consumers access content via mobile devices, while the other reports increased discretionary spending during key live moments, highlighting a strong relationship between engagement and purchasing behaviour.

While the report draws from sports environments, its implications extend beyond the category. It identifies a broader behavioural pattern in which audiences move through cycles of anticipation, peak engagement and continued interaction creating multiple opportunities for brands to connect meaningfully.

Speaking on the report, the CEO of Brila Media, Debbie Izamoje Okolie, said: “For over two decades, Brila Media has shaped conversations in Nigeria. What this report shows is a shift in how audiences engage and make decisions in real time. It provides brands with a clearer understanding of these behaviours and how to align with them more effectively.”

The findings also highlight a growing gap between visibility and relevance. While many brands focus on being present during major moments, the report emphasises the importance of aligning with how audiences actually engage.

Nigeria’s First Sports Marketing Intelligence Report 2025 provides a practical framework for brands to better understand audience dynamics, optimise timing and drive measurable commercial outcomes.