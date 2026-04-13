Ajimobi’s Ex-aide Joins House of Reps Race in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former Special Adviser on Public Affairs to former Oyo State Governor, late Abiola Ajimobi, Deji Aboderin, has declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives to represent Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aboderin, while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, said his ambition was borne out of the need to serve the people, stating that the constituents are in need of a competent lawmaker.

He maintained that he would focus on mass-oriented programmes and grassroots development of the constituency, aimed at improving the quality of life of the constituents.

Aboderin, who claimed he was rigged out the last time he contested in 2019, said he had learnt his lessons, assuring everyone that he would make a difference through developmental projects in the constituency.

He added that he would align his ideology with that of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises the masses’ welfare, promising to deliver on the expectations of the people of Ibadan South East/North East federal constituency.

Aboderin lauded President Tinubu for reforms in the power sector, particularly his approval of the N3.3 trillion payment plan to settle debts owed by power generation companies, as well as gas supplies to stabilise electricity in the country.

He urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s policies, noting that the eight-year opportunity given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to govern Oyo State is enough, stating that it is time for the APC to take over the mantle of leadership in the state.

According to him, “I am meeting some leaders of the party today. This is why I am here in my ward. I have to start from my Ward 9 in Ibadan South East Local Government Area. I contested on the platform of APC in 2019, and I won the election,n but as you know, in Nigeria, they did abracadabra. I have learnt my lesson,s and I have also learnt from my mistakes.

“I have done many things for my people in the federal constituency. This is why I am contesting in 2027. I have gone around the area, and the people are saying we don’t have a good representative. Thus, I am offering myself to fill the gap.”