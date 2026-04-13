2027: Clamour for Mbah’s Second Term Heightens with Huge Rallies, Endorsements Across Enugu



– Awkunanaw clan adopts Mbah as sole candidate

– Ifediche holds 10,000-man solidarity march for gov

– Enugu won’t deviate from second term tradition says APC

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

As the second term bid of Governor Peter Mbah continues to enjoy widespread support across Enugu State, as two huge rallies took place weekend to further solidify his bright chances of returning to the Lion Building come 2027.



The two events held at different locations in Enugu East and Enugu West saw the people of Awkunanaw clan, adopting Mbah as their sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election while party chieftains in another rally at Awgu/Oji-River/Aninri Federal Constituency vowed to return the governor.

The clan, composed of several communities in Enugu South and Nkanu West Local Government Areas of Enugu State, took a step further by banning all their sons and daughters from challenging Mbah in the 2027 governorship race.



At the mega rally held at the Civic Centre, Akpasha, the traditional rulers of the clan led by HRH Igwe Obi Igwesi, jointly presented an Ofo to Mbah, declaring that any Awkunanaw son or daughter, who goes against Mbah’s reelection would be inviting the wrath of their ancestors.



As the traditional symbol of authority and justice, the Ofo serves as an assurance cover for the unwavering support of Awkunanaw clan for Mbah.



Former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, who spoke for the clan stated they resolved to throw their weight behind Mbah because he has, “in barely three years, done what other governors could not do in eight years”.



“That is why we trooped out here en masse to show him explicit support. We are standing tall with him without hiding, and we are ready to defend him everywhere.



“We want to make it clear that the people of Awkunanaw are solidly behind Peter Mbah to complete his second term. His good works in Enugu are earning him public acclaim throughout the country,” he said.



Nnamani noted the presentation of Ofo to Mbah formed the high point of the gathering, adding that an Ofo “is rarely given. So, nobody in Nkanu land should use Governor Mbah’s remaining four years to play with us”.



He assured that if anyone from the clan has any grouse with the Enugu Governor, “we are going to settle it indoors as brothers. But the truth remains that we are not going to joke with his second term”.



The former Senate President further assured that his clan has firmly resolved to swim and sink with Mbah, saying that “Awkunanaw does not go to fight and come back defeated. No! We go into a just fight we will win and be proud that we fought”.



In his remarks, former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, represented by the Enugu State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, said Awkunanaw clan, having presented the Ofo staff to Mbah, would not renege on their support for him.



“The point is that we have given the Ofo to him, and it is not something you give to two individuals at the same time because our ancestors are also involved, and it is tantamount to endorsing two persons for the same office. So, Mbah is our governorship candidate come 2027,” he asserted.

While responding to the show of support by the Awkunanaw people, Mbah hit back at the opposition, saying that no one could diminish or distort the achievements recorded by his administration in less than three years.



“Three years ago, there were no Smart Schools and Type-2 Hospitals in all our political wards; the International Conference Centre, Hotel Presidential, Nigergas, the Enugu United Palm Products Limited, and several other prized assets were still skeletal shells and moribund.



“Three years ago, there was no Enugu Air; no state-of-the-art transport terminals; no CNG buses; and our dear capital city was not the conferencing hub that it has become today,” he stated.



He warned the people of Awkunanaw and Nkanuland against selfish politicians sowing seeds of discord in desperate bids for power to feather their nests.



“We must come together to resist forces of falsehood and division,” he said.



Meanwhile, at the western part of the state a mega rally was held by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Awgu, Oji-River and Aninri Local Governments drumming their support for the re-election of Governor Mbah and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



The 10,000- Man March organised under the umbrella of Ifediche drew thousands of people, including the Enugu APC Chairman, Dr. Martin Chukwunweike, the Oji-River LGA Chairman, Chief Greg Anyaegbudike, and the founder of Ifediche Political Family, Mazi Dr. Ezenwa A. A. Onyirimba.



The particiants marched through major roads in Oji-River LG singing and displaying banners demonstrating their solidarity with Mbah and Tinubu.



Addressing the rally, Dr. Chukwunweike stated that it has become an established tradition in the state for the governors to have their mandate renewed after first term in office.



He said it was done for former governors, namely Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani (1999-2007); Barr Sullivan Chime (2007-2015); Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2015-2023) hence Mbah would not be an exception.



The Enugu APC Chairman noted that Mbah, who became the state governor in 2023 should be re-elected for second term in 2027 so that his tenure will terminate in 2031, making it eight years in office like his predecessors.



He said: “We have a tradition in Enugu State. All the previous governors were supported to do two terms in office. Enugu people did it for Chimaroke Nnamani, Sullivan Chime, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.



“We will do it for Peter Mbah, more so given his record of high performance, including revolution in education, health, agriculture and infrastructure.



Other party chieftains, including the Chairman of Oji-River LG, Chief Greg Anyaegbudile, who spoke at the rally lauded the Ifediche political family and the convener, Dr. Ezenwa Onyirimba, for bringing unity to APC through mass mobilisation, empowerment a d other activities.



In his address, Onyirimba, who is an aspirant for Awgu/Oji-River/Aninri Federal Constituency, explained that the solidarity march was meant to galvanize the people and support for the re-election of Gov Mbah and President Tinubu, and other APC candidates in 2027 general elections.



“We will continue to address the needs of our people, and we have been doing this without waiting to get to office before doing them. Of course we will have a bigger opportunity and platform to touch the lives of more people if we get to office by God’s grace,” he said.