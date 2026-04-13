15 Female Truck Drivers in Ashaka Graduate from Lafarge’s Women on Wheels Programme

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading manufacturer of cement, ready-mix, mortar, and Plaster of Paris products, celebrated the graduation of 15 female truck drivers alongside 5 community drivers under its flagship Women on Wheels initiative.

The graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at the company’s Ashaka Cement Plant in Gombe State.

THISDAY reports the newly inducted female drivers underwent rigorous technical and safety training.

They were equipped with the competencies required to operate heavy-duty vehicles efficiently while upholding industry best practices.

Beyond addressing driver shortages, the initiative is strengthening road safety standards and setting new benchmarks for diversity and inclusion within Nigeria’s construction logistics sector.

Delivering the keynote address, the deputy governor of Gombe State, Mannasseh Jatau, commended Lafarge Africa Plc for its continued commitment to empowering communities through impactful initiatives.

He noted the company has demonstrated a commendable approach to addressing societal challenges by creating opportunities for young women through this transformative programme.

In his opening remarks, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, described the graduation as a defining moment that reflects progress, hope, and the evolving future of Nigeria’s construction and logistics landscape.

According to him, the initiative is redefining the logistics value chain by challenging long-standing stereotypes and demonstrating that excellence knows no gender.

He congratulated the graduands and encouraged them to carry themselves with courage, confidence, and professionalism.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to you. You should be proud of yourselves. You have broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings. As you step into this next phase, remain courageous, take pride in your work, and continue to represent excellence. You are role models, and what you are doing is truly exceptional,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Logistics Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, Osazemen Aghatise, stated the Women on Wheels initiative has not only broken barriers but also marked a new chapter in the company’s history.

He noted the programme is redefining possibilities by creating access where none existed, giving ambition a platform, and reinforcing that competence has no gender.

He described the initiative’s success as the result of intentional investment in people, capability, and inclusion as a driver of performance, urging the graduates to uphold the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and safety, emphasizing that safety remains non-negotiable.

“We are proud of these 15 exceptional women and the 5 male community drivers who have been part of this programme. The female drivers now join a growing community of over 100 women currently working as Drivers for Lafarge Africa.

“This is just the beginning. From Ewekoro to Calabar and now Ashaka, we are expanding this initiative to ensure that transformation is widespread. To our graduands, you have earned your place in a space where many believed you did not belong. You are pioneers and proof that limits are meant to be challenged,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Ashaka Cement Limited, Ibrahim Aminu, described the graduation of the 15 women as a significant milestone, not only for Ashaka Cement but for the entire North East region of Nigeria.

He noted that integrating these women, alongside the five community drivers, into the company’s operations will help address driver shortages while improving the efficiency of the logistics network.

“By becoming certified heavy truck drivers, these women are redefining possibilities in a traditionally male-dominated profession and proving that determination and skill know no gender,” he said.

Aminu also expressed appreciation to the Gombe State Government for providing an enabling environment for the initiative, and described the programme as a strategic social investment that promotes sustainable employment and fosters an inclusive workforce.

He added that the graduates completed a rigorous six-month training programme at the Lafarge Drivers Institute, where they were equipped with advanced vehicle handling skills, defensive driving techniques, fuel efficiency practices, safe and economical driving methods, customer service excellence, and simulation-based training.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating cohort, the best graduating driver, Judith Baka, expressed appreciation to Lafarge Africa Plc for the opportunity to participate in the programme, noting that it has positioned her to achieve her aspirations.

She also commended the logistics team and trainers for their dedication, patience, and resilience throughout the training period.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Emir of Funakaye, Gombe State, Alhaji Yakubu Kwairanga; the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Gombe Command, Samson Kaura; and other top government officials.

Since its inception in 2019, Lafarge Africa Plc has trained over 100 female truck drivers. The company remains committed to driving sustainable impact by empowering women, fostering inclusivity, and shaping the future of Nigeria’s building and construction industry.