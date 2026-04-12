Police Vacate PDP Secretariat as Wike’s Camp Takes Charge

•It’s a contemptuous action, Turaki faction fumes

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assumed control of the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja following its reopening by the Nigeria Police Force.

Confirming the development in a statement yesterday, the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, through its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, cautioned that it would not tolerate any actions that could cause obstruction, disruption, or breach of peace at the secretariat in the future.

But in a swift reaction, the faction led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) described the unsealing of the party secretariat by the police as contemptuous.

The PDP has been engulfed in a prolonged internal crisis, which escalated into a breakdown of order at its National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on November 18, when a faction of the NWC led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, clashed with the Wike-aligned Mohammed-led faction of the Party.

Following months of legal battles, the Court of Appeal on March 9 settled the dispute in favour of Wike’s camp, nullifying the November 16 Ibadan convention endorsed by the governors.

In its reaction, the Mohammed-led PDP praised the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism and commitment to the rule of law, noting that the move reflects strong respect for constitutional order and due process.

The statement read in part, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party hereby informs all members and the general public that the Party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, as well as The Legacy House, Maitama, have been unsealed by the Nigeria Police Force and handed over to the National Chairman, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed Takushara, and Senator Samuel Anyawu, National Secretary, in full compliance with duly issued court orders.

“The party commends the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism and adherence to the rule of law. This action clearly demonstrates respect for constitutional order and due process.

“The party strongly warns that it will not condone any act capable of causing obstruction, disruption, or breach of peace at the secretariat again. All individuals and groups are advised to conduct themselves within the bounds of the law, as security agencies have been duly alerted to take necessary action against violators.

“This positive development reassures members that the recent challenges confronting the Party have been effectively resolved. We therefore call on all aggrieved members to sheath their swords and embrace unity in the collective interest of the Party.”

The Mohammed-led NWC also praised Wike for his leadership and guidance.

It stated, “The Party also expresses its profound appreciation to our leaders and stakeholders for their steadfast support during this period. In particular, we acknowledge the guidance and commitment of our National Leader, His Excellency, Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, whose support has been invaluable.

“Together, we move forward, stronger, united, and more committed to our shared vision.”

Reacting to the unsealing of the party secretariat by the police, the faction led by Turaki described the action as contemptuous.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said, “We are aware that the Nigeria Police Force has unsealed the National Secretariat of our party and aided its takeover and occupation by the agents of the federal government and APC apologists, masquerading as PDP members, despite a pending appeal.

“It is on record that the judgment by Justice Abdulmalik that the police force is allegedly acting under has been appealed, and the police, as a party in that matter, are fully aware and have been served. By their action, they have tampered with the rest, and that can render the judgment of the Court of Appeal nugatory when it is eventually given.

“It is most shameful that those entrusted with protecting the law are those disobeying the law,” Emeombong declared.

He further said that, “While it is not surprising that the Police is acting in a clearly partisan manner, we were hopeful that they would act differently under the command of the new Inspector General of Police.

“From the inception of this imbroglio, the officers of the police force have consistently acted in a manner that leaves no one in doubt as to their support for the Wike-backed APC apologists and have continued to double down on their partisan interventions.

“As law-abiding citizens, we admonish our members to continue to maintain peace and not undertake any activity capable of breaching public peace, while we promise to take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to protect the rights and privileges of the genuine members of the People’s Democratic Party.

“The public should be assured that we are hopeful that soon this dark cloud of state-sponsored persecution and one-party compulsory drive will end and true democratic experience will return, in the interest of preserving the republic.

“Though pains may tarry in the night, joy and liberation will certainly come in the morning. Let us therefore bear this night with the hope that surely the morning is en route,” he stated.