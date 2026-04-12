NBA Champion Ujiri’s Zaria Group, Kenya Railways Corporation 

Sign Landmark Lease Agreement for Modern Arena

Kunle Adewale



In a notable advancement for Kenya’s urban and economic growth, NBA Champion, Masai Ujiri’s Zaria Group and Kenya Railways Corporation today formalized a landmark agreement with the signing of a long-term lease for the development of a modern indoor arena and adjacent mixed-use entertainment district.

The agreement, executed in the presence of His Excellency, Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, establishes the framework for the development of a transformative mixed-use, arena-anchored district in the heart of Nairobi—positioning the capital as a leading center for sports, entertainment, culture, and commerce across East Africa.

At the core of the development is a modern, indoor, multi-purpose arena—designed to host international sports, concerts, conferences, and cultural programming at scale. The project is expected to create over 25,000 job opportunities annually, spanning construction, operations, events, hospitality, retail, and the broader creative economy.

This agreement reflects a shared vision between the public and private sectors to unlock the economic potential of strategic infrastructure—leveraging Nairobi Railway City as a platform for long-term, inclusive growth. This marks a pivotal step in further realizing Nairobi’s future as a globally competitive city.

By activating strategically located land, this project is creating jobs, driving investment, and building infrastructure that will serve generations. The development is structured as a long-term agreement, aligning with Kenya’s national infrastructure priorities and the existing Nairobi Railway City master plan.

It catalyzes the designated MICE core, which aims to modernize the central business district and enhance connectivity, mobility, and economic productivity.

Zaria Group, an Africa-focused developer and operator of sports, entertainment, and cultural districts, will lead the development and long-term operation of the project. The company’s model—anchored in arena led urban development—has been demonstrated through its work in Kigali through the management and operations of the recently constructed BK Arena, Amahoro Stadium and Zaria Court district – and is now being scaled across key African markets.

“We believe that investing in sports and entertainment infrastructure in Kenya is critical to the future of the nation—and is just as important as ports and airports in driving economic growth,” said Ujiri, Co-Founder of Zaria Group. “This project is about building the platforms that unlock talent, create opportunity, and connect Africa to the global stage. This is a model we aspire to take across the continent.”

Beyond the arena, the district will include hospitality, retail, public realm investments, and cultural spaces—designed to operate as a 24/7 economic engine. The development will also catalyze Kenya’s creative industries, providing infrastructure for artists, athletes, promoters, and entrepreneurs to thrive.

The project underscores a broader strategic shift: positioning sports and entertainment as foundational economic infrastructure capable of generating sustained employment, attracting global events, and driving urban regeneration.