Bala Mohammed Raises the Alarm over Removal of Railway Sleepers in Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has raised concerns over the ongoing removal of railway sleepers along rail corridors in Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of the state.

He expressed the concern after observing contractors reportedly removing sleepers while traveling to the Alkaleri Local Government Area on a condolence visit yesterday.

The governor directed his Chief of Staff to write the Federal Ministry of Transport, seeking clarification and expressing worry that national assets in the state are being dismantled without consultation.

According to him, although security personnel accompanying the workers claimed they were acting on federal directives, such explanations were insufficient to justify the removal of critical infrastructure supporting transportation and the distribution of agricultural produce.

He warned that dismantling the rail line could signal neglect of vital regions, especially as the infrastructure plays a key role in easing transportation challenges and supporting the movement of goods.

The governor further emphasised the need for transparency and collaboration between federal and state authorities, stressing that decisions affecting critical infrastructure must consider the economic impact on local communities and livelihoods.