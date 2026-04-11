Super 4 Race Reaches Fever Pitch at Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle U14 League

The tension is palpable as the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation U-14 football league enters its final matchday.

With just one round of fixtures left this weekend, the battle for the coveted top four spots remains wide open. Ajegunle United, Bright Future, and Moore Wins are all fighting to secure their place in the Super 4, and every kick of the ball could prove decisive.

The spotlight falls on the clash between Bright Future FA and Pure Talents FA at 12 noon. Bright Future must win and hope Ajegunle United falters to sneak into the Super 4.

Their recent draw against Young 11 FA cost them valuable ground, but they are determined to bounce back. Pure Talents, meanwhile, showed their attacking flair in a thrilling 3–3 draw with Fortune FA and will be eager to spoil Bright Future’s ambitions.

At 1:00 pm, Moore Wins FA face Fortune FA in what looks like an uphill battle. Moore Wins need victory to keep their hopes alive, but Fortune have been formidable, dropping points only twice all season—against Ajegunle United (2–2) and Pure Talents (3–3). Fortune are chasing top spot and will be difficult to stop.

The pivotal fixture comes at 2:00 pm when Ajegunle United SC take on Young 11 FA. A win for Ajegunle would secure their Super 4 berth. They have been in strong form, defeating Coal City FA 2–0 and edging Strong Dove FA 1–0 in recent weeks.

The day concludes at 3:00 pm with Strong Dove FA against Michael May FA. Strong Dove, currently second, will be looking to consolidate their position. They thrashed Divinely Blessed FA 5–0 before narrowly losing to Ajegunle United, and will want to finish strong.

Adding to the excitement, the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation has announced a special reward: each of the top four teams will receive 20 brand-new jerseys. The Super 4 tournament is scheduled for April 18, 2026, featuring two semi-finals, a third-place playoff, an All-Stars exhibition, and the grand final to crown the champions.

With so much at stake, the final matchday promises drama, passion, and unforgettable football moments.