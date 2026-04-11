SDP Reaffirms Gombe Remains Authentic Leader of Party

James Sowole in Abeokuta

As some opposition parties are struggling to resolve their internal crisis, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has reaffirmed that its National Chairman, Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, remains the authentic leader of the party, insisting that no court in Nigeria has removed him from office.

The party also dismissed claims suggesting otherwise by its expelled former National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, describing such assertions as a “deliberate distortion of court judgements” and “misleading to the public.”

The position of the party was expressed in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba.

The SDP said recent interpretations being circulated around Court of Appeal decisions on pre-election matters in Ekiti State were being wrongly extended to imply a leadership crisis within the party.

The party maintained that the ruling of the Court of Appeal in suit CA/ABJ/CV/126/2026, which arose from disputes over the Ekiti governorship primary election, had no bearing on the leadership structure of the SDP.

It stressed that the judgement did not remove Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, nor did it recognise Gabam as party chairman at any point.

Reiterating its position, the SDP said its current National Chairman, Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, remains in office, having been affirmed by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to the party, the court case referenced in public discussions was strictly about grievances arising from the Ekiti primary election and did not include Gabam as a party to the suit.

It added that his application to join the proceedings was dismissed.

The SDP further argued that the Court of Appeal only restated the principle that leadership matters of political parties are internal affairs and not subject to judicial determination in pre-election disputes.

On the status of Gabam, the party restated that he had been expelled from the SDP following disciplinary procedures over alleged financial misconduct and abuse of office.

It said his suspension was first effected in June 2025, while his expulsion was ratified by the NEC on March 9, 2026, at a meeting reportedly monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party also referenced an earlier expulsion date of October 23, 2025, following findings of a disciplinary panel.

The SDP added that Gabam is currently facing criminal proceedings over alleged misappropriation of party funds, stressing that it would not be distracted by what it called “desperate attempts to misrepresent facts.”

Reassuring members and stakeholders, the party said its leadership remains stable and fully focused on preparations for the 2027 general elections.

It added that it is currently strengthening its structures nationwide, expanding membership through electronic registration, and engaging with political and socio-cultural groups to reposition the party as a national alternative.

“The SDP remains stable, focused, and committed to democratic consolidation, social justice, and national renewal,” the statement added.