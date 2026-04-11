Okoye Target Three Straight Clean Sheets Against Milan

Maduka Okoye is targeting a personal milestone when his side face AC Milan as he aims to record three consecutive clean sheets for the first time in his Serie A career.

The Nigeria international has been in impressive form in recent weeks and will be looking to extend his run of clean sheets against one of Europe’s traditional powerhouses.

A clean sheet in his first outing after the international break meant Okoye has not conceded since Jérémie Boga’s 38th-minute winner in Udinese’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus at the Bluenergy Stadium on March 14.

Prior to that clash with Juventus, the last time Okoye registered back-to-back clean sheets in Italy’s top flight was in February 2024, when he prevented Monza and Juventus from scoring in successive matches.

Udinese have not gone three consecutive matches without conceding in over a year.

This season, Okoye has started 23 of the 24 matches he was available for selection, conceding 26 goals in total.

His latest clean sheet against Como stood out, particularly as it came shortly after he withdrew from the Super Eagles squad for the friendly against Jordan on March 31 due to a thigh injury sustained in training in Antalya, Türkiye.

With seven matches remaining in the 2025–2026 season, Udinese require nine more points to guarantee safety.