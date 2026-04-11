Minister Orders Passport Withdrawal, Declares Retention by Ex-Citizens Illegal, Unacceptable

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to immediately withdraw and deactivate Nigerian passports held by individuals who have formally renounced their citizenship.

The directive, announced on Friday, applies specifically to persons whose renunciation requests have been duly approved and registered by the president, in line with constitutional provisions.

According to the minister, the decision is rooted in Section 29 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which outlines the legal framework for renouncing Nigerian citizenship.

The law stipulates that any citizen of full age may declare their intention to renounce citizenship, and upon registration of such declaration by the president, the individual ceases to be a Nigerian citizen.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that once citizenship is relinquished, the individual is no longer entitled to hold any sovereign document of the Nigerian state, including the national passport.

He said: “This measure is critical to preserving the integrity of our citizenship system,” the minister said, adding that retaining a Nigerian passport after renunciation constitutes a breach of legal and administrative protocols.

He noted that the move aligns with ongoing passport and visa reforms introduced by the Ministry of Interior, aimed at strengthening national security and improving identity management systems.

“We will continue to reinforce mechanisms that secure Nigeria’s borders, prevent identity fraud, safeguard the sanctity of our citizenship, and at the same time facilitate legitimate travel,” he stated.

The directive is expected to enhance the credibility of Nigeria’s travel documents and ensure that only eligible citizens enjoy the rights and privileges attached to Nigerian nationality.