Lagos to Enforce Digital Building Permits, Declares Manual Process Over

Segun James

Following the commencement and full implementation of its Electronic Physical Planning Process System (EPPPS), Lagos State Government has formally ended the manual processing of building approvals across the state.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on E-GIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde, who disclosed the initiative, said this signals “the dawn of a new era in digital processing of planning permissions” in Lagos.



Babatunde who declared this at a news conference at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, stressed that the transition from manual to digital is now complete in the state.

“The full automation of our planning permit process commenced on April 1, 2026. Let me be unequivocally clear: the manual processing of physical planning permits has been completely discontinued and outlawed in Lagos State.”

The Special Adviser explained that the EPPPS is a web-based platform designed to modernise operations, improve transparency and eliminate bottlenecks in the approval process.



According to him, the system has achieved full operational readiness with 100 per cent training of personnel, complete deployment of computer systems and internet connectivity across all district offices.

“All applications must now go through the EPPPS platform exclusively. Anyone processing planning permits manually from this date is engaging in an illegal activity.”

The Special Adviser noted that the platform also allows applicants to process Authorisation to Commence Construction Works and stage certifications, stressing that the digital system covers the entire planning lifecycle.

To ensure compliance, he disclosed that a monitoring task force has been established, warning that the government would strictly enforce adherence to the new process.

Babatunde said the reform aligns with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to build a more efficient, transparent and technology-driven governance system.

Beyond EPPPS, he announced additional reforms, including the Certified Accredited Programme (CAP), a public-private partnership aimed at strengthening building control and reducing incidents of structural failure.

“This helps us ensure strict compliance with the state’s building codes, drastically reducing the risk of building collapses while accelerating project delivery,” he said.

On land administration, he highlighted the deployment of Aumentum Software, describing it as a secure digital solution for processing Certificates of Occupancy and managing land records.

“We are aggressively moving away from the era of dusty files, long queues, and missing documents… This software guarantees the integrity of our land registry and significantly boosts investor confidence,” he said.

“We are not adding any extra charges. We are simply bringing technology to solve the problem of delay and to encourage more people to safely leverage their properties,” he added.

Babatunde urged residents, developers and financial institutions to embrace the reforms, emphasising that compliance is now mandatory.

“We have provided the tools to do things the right way… Any attempt to revert to manual, backdoor processes is now strictly illegal, and the government will deal with this without hesitation,” he warned.

He concluded that the reforms position Lagos as a leader in digital governance and ease of doing business, adding that the state is “unlocking efficiency, reducing risks, and removing bureaucratic bottlenecks” for the benefit of citizens and investors alike.