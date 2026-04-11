Besiktas Plan to Reunite Arokodare with Former Genk Partner

​Arokodare departed Belgium for Wolves last summer in a deal worth €26 million. Unfortunately, his debut season in England has been a grueling one.

The 25-year-old Nigerian forward has managed six goals and two assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, though his underwhelming output is largely a reflection of the team’s overall struggles.

​Wolves have been the Premier League’s poorest performers this season, languishing with a paltry 17 points from 31 games. With relegation to the Championship expected to be confirmed within weeks, top-flight clubs are already preparing to raid the squad for its best talent.

​Arokodare’s future has been a subject of intense speculation since the turn of the year, with heavy links to the Turkish Süper Lig surfacing as early as last December. While several top Turkish clubs have shown interest, Beikta appear to be leading the chase.

​According to Turkish outlet Beikta Yetiyor, the Black Eagles are planning an ambitious summer move for Arokodare. The club currently boasts South Korean attacker Oh Hyeon-gyu—Arokodare’s former partner at Genk—and they hope this existing chemistry will lure the Nigerian to Istanbul.

​Also, with Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi already on the roster, Beikta believe Arokodare would find it easy to settle into the squad.

​However, the financial side of the deal remains a significant hurdle. The former Genk man is valued at €22 million on Transfermarkt, so his price tag may be steep for most Süper Lig sides. As such, they could pursue a loan deal instead.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe are also reportedly monitoring the striker’s situation as they look to bolster their attacking options for next season.