Al-Makura Visits Akume, Discusses National Issues

Adedayo Adejobi

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, at his private residence in Abuja.

The high-level engagement brought together two prominent political leaders in a warm and cordial atmosphere, where they held extensive discussions centred on issues of national importance, governance, unity, and development in Nigeria.

The meeting, which was described as both strategic and reflective, provided an avenue for the two leaders to exchange views on the current socio-political and economic landscape of the country. Their discussions focused on national growth, institutional strengthening, and collaborative efforts required to sustain peace, stability, and progress across all regions of Nigeria.

Senator Al-Makura, who has remained an influential voice in Nigeria’s democratic journey since leaving office as Governor of Nasarawa State, commended the SGF for his continued dedication to public service and his active role in coordinating the activities of the federal government.

He further acknowledged the importance of continuous dialogue among political leaders, particularly at a time when national cohesion and inclusive governance remain essential to Nigeria’s development.

During the visit, Al-Makura expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded him by Akume, describing the SGF as a statesman whose political experience and leadership capacity continue to contribute significantly to the success of national administration. He noted that Akume’s office remains central to the implementation and coordination of government policies under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The discussion also touched on the broader vision of the present administration under President Tinubu, particularly the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to drive economic recovery, improve infrastructure, enhance security, and strengthen governance institutions. Both leaders reportedly emphasized the need for sustained commitment by stakeholders at all levels to ensure that the objectives of the administration translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

Al-Makura further reiterated the importance of unity among political actors, stressing that national development can only be achieved when leaders prioritise collective interest over individual or partisan considerations. He highlighted that Nigeria’s diversity should continue to be seen as a strength rather than a source of division, urging leaders to remain focused on policies that promote inclusivity and equitable development.

In his response, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Akume, welcomed Al-Makura warmly and expressed gratitude for the visit. He acknowledged Al-Makura’s longstanding contributions to governance and democratic consolidation in Nigeria, particularly his role in promoting stability during his tenure as governor and beyond.

Akume emphasised that the federal government remains committed to implementing policies that reflect the aspirations of Nigerians. He noted that engagements such as the courtesy visit are vital in strengthening relationships among political stakeholders and fostering a shared understanding of national priorities.

The SGF also reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government to the Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting ongoing efforts aimed at addressing economic challenges, improving public service delivery, and ensuring that governance is more responsive to the needs of the people. He stressed that collaboration among leaders across political, regional, and institutional lines is essential for achieving sustainable progress.

The meeting was also an opportunity for both leaders to reflect on the importance of experience-driven leadership in navigating Nigeria’s complex governance landscape. They discussed the need for mentorship of younger politicians and the importance of building a political culture rooted in accountability, transparency, and service to the people.

Observers note that such high-level consultations between prominent figures in the Nigerian political space contribute significantly to strengthening democratic institutions and fostering unity among leaders. The meeting between Al-Makura and the SGF is seen as part of broader efforts to maintain continuous engagement among key actors in government and politics.

As Nigeria continues to navigate its development trajectory, engagements like this underscore the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and collaboration in addressing national challenges. The visit concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing optimism about the country’s future and reaffirming their commitment to supporting policies that promote peace, stability, and progress.

The meeting stands as yet another demonstration of the ongoing efforts by Nigeria’s political leadership to work together in advancing national interests and strengthening governance structures for the benefit of all citizens.