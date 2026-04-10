We’ll Defeat Terrorism, Tinubu Insists, After Boko Haram’s Killing of Gen. Braimah, Others

• Declares insurgents’ counterattack sign of desperation

•Urges Nigerians to stand with armed forces in battle against insecurity

• DHQ enjoins Nigerians to respect military tradition

•Insists deceased’s next of kin must be contacted before announcement

• SMBLF demands end to ‘soft’ handling of terrorists

•Kwara community deserted over incessant bandits’ attack

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Muhammad Sabiru in Maiduguri





President Bola Tinubu yesterday vowed that Nigeria would defeat terrorism, declaring that the killing of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah and others by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State on Thursday would not weaken the country’s resolve to end the prolonged insurgency.

The President, therefore, urged the leadership of the Armed Forces and all soldiers on the frontline not to be discouraged by the severity of their challenges in the war theatre, stressing that the nation remains appreciative of their sacrifices.

Tinubu expressed deep sadness over the loss of the brave soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, who died in a coordinated terrorists’ attack on their camp in Benisheikh part of Borno State.

In a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu also expressed heartfelt condolences to the military and the families of the soldiers, urging them to take heart in the face of the unfortunate loss.

The Defence Headquarters had earlier confirmed the attack and the tragic loss of lives, which occurred early Thursday, April 9, 2026.

In the government release, Tinubu praised the courage and heroism of the soldiers who fought valiantly to repel the terrorists and ensure that Boko Haram could not overrun the communities the soldiers protect.

While mourning the death of the gallant soldiers, the president urged the leadership of the Armed Forces and all soldiers on the frontline not to be discouraged, but to draw strength from the nation’s deep appreciation for their sacrifices.

“From the reports I have received, our armed forces have been conducting sustained, intense land and air offensives against the insurgents, neutralising many of their fighters and commanders. The insurgents’ counterattack is a sign of desperation.

“I extend my condolences to the families of our gallant soldiers, led by Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of our country today (yesterday) in Borno State.

“The government will never forget their sacrifices. Their sacrifices will not be in vain. Because of the courage and dedication of our troops on the frontline, our resolve to defeat terrorism and all forms of violence across Nigeria is stronger than ever.”

Besides, the President enjoined media houses and indeed all Nigerians to desist from ‘celebrating’ or condoning the attacks on troops, describing the soldiers as heroes.

“I urge the Military High Command and our troops in all theatres of operation: Do not lose heart, do not be weary, do not be discouraged. Our officers and men should continue to serve with honour, courage, and patriotism.

“The government will always stand by the Armed Forces, provide more of the equipment needed and ensure the welfare of all who risk their lives for our safety.

“I urge Nigerians and the media to continue to support our Military in their relentless battle against insurgency and banditry. We should desist from celebrating or condoning the attacks against our troops. These soldiers are our heroes; unforgettable and irreplaceable.

“My condolences also go to the government and people of Borno State. The federal government will continue to work with the state government to achieve total victory and lasting peace,” he added.

DHQ Urges Nigerians to Respect Military Tradition

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has urged Nigerians and the media to respect established military tradition in the announcement of fallen officers, following reports of casualties from a fresh terrorist attack in Borno State.

This latest attack came barely five months after the killing of a commanding officer under Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General Musa Uba, who was also killed in an ambush by ISWAP terrorists.

Reacting to the development, DHQ emphasised the importance of due process in communicating such losses, particularly the need to notify families before public disclosure.

Confirming the attack and the casualties, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja,in a statement, expressed regret that the encounter resulted in the loss of a ‘few’ brave and gallant soldiers, who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, honoured their heroism, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation, noting that their courage would remain a lasting source of pride and inspiration to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the country at large.

The high command also extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

“’In line with established military tradition and respect for the fallen, the general public and media are kindly requested to allow the Armed Forces to formally notify the next of kin before the release of further details.

“The public is also urged to disregard misinformation, sensational reports, and unverified content circulating across social media platforms, as these undermine ongoing operations and national security efforts,” l Onoja said.

Providing further details on the incident, Onoja explained that troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation Hadin Kai came under a coordinated terrorist attack at their Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh.

According to him, the attack occurred at approximately 0030hrs (12:30am) on Thursday, 9 April 2026, when insurgents attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the military installation.

“However, the troops, led by the Commander 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower. In a well-coordinated counteraction, the insurgents were decisively engaged and forced to retreat in disarray, abandoning their mission and leaving behind traces of their failed assault,” he said.

Onoja also described the attack as a sign of desperation by terrorists who, after suffering significant losses in recent operations, had continued to launch futile offensives against “well-defended military positions”.

“The swift and decisive response by troops underscores the high level of combat readiness, resilience, and operational effectiveness of Operation Hadin Kai in safeguarding critical locations and maintaining pressure on terrorist groups across the North-East theatre.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders, remain resolute and undeterred in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency. Additional clearance and exploitation operations are ongoing in the general area to track and neutralise fleeing insurgents, as well as to deny them any opportunity to regroup,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff commended the bravery, discipline, and steadfastness of the troops, whose sacrifices continued to ensure the safety, stability, and sovereignty of Nigeria.

He added that their dedication in one of the most challenging operational environments reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring lasting peace in the North-East and across the country.

The public was also encouraged to support the Armed Forces with timely and credible information, while remaining calm, vigilant, and law-abiding as operations continued.

An earlier report by international news agency, Reuters, had Tuesday stated that Islamist militants killed at least 14 Nigerian soldiers and injured several others during two separate attacks on army bases in Borno State on March 5.

Quoting security sources, the report indicated that suspected ISWAP fighters attacked a Nigerian Army base in Ngoshe town, Gwoza district, killing at least nine troops and a local Imam. It further alleged that the attackers seized weapons and ammunition and abducted an unspecified number of women.

Reuters also reported that another military base in Pulka, further north in Gwoza district, was attacked, resulting in the death of five soldiers, including a commanding officer, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

The Chairman of the Kaga Local Government Area, Zanna Ajimi, also confirmed the killing of the senior officer. “Yes, we just left the military base now, and I can confirm to you that the brigade commander is among the casualties,” Ajimi stated.

Also, reacting to the attacks in Pulka and other parts of the state, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) urged Tinubu to walk-the-talk as many lives, especially of security forces, were dying on a daily basis.

“Although, from the information at my disposal, the terrorists who came to Pulka in large numbers succeeded in killing some soldiers after troops ran out of ammunition. A member of the Civilian Joint Task also lost his life, while most of the equipment and machines belonging to Decency Road Construction Firm were set ablaze by the terrorists.

“Before invading Pulka, the terrorists killed one person in Warabe village after the community resisted the attack,” Ndume lamented.

Ndume, who attributed the fatal attacks to lack of enough fighting equipment said things will not change, “unless President Tinubu leaves politicking and concentrates on how to end Boko Haram, by equipping the military with fighter jets, drones, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.”

SMBLF Seeks End to ‘Soft’ Handling of Terrorists, Bandits

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has raised fresh concerns over the increasing boldness of terrorists operating across Nigeria, warning that the nation’s security situation was fast deteriorating.

In a statement in Kaduna, the group said the frequency, spread and brutality of attacks clearly indicated a worsening crisis.

The statement yesterday was jointly signed by the leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan; President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata; and National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Godknows Igali.

It said Nigerians were becoming increasingly unsafe, whether in rural communities or urban centres.

It cited recent incidents, including the killing of innocent citizens on Palm Sunday in Unguwan Rukuba in Jos, Plateau State; the killing and abduction of Christian worshippers during Easter in Kahir village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State; and the killing of 17 persons in Gwer community in Benue State. It also referenced several other violent attacks across the country.

“These heinous crimes must not go without accountability and justice. Heads must roll,” the statement said.

While commending the security forces for their efforts in various theatres of operation, the forum expressed concern that certain sections within the federal government appeared to be lenient in dealing with terrorists.

It cited recent remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, who reportedly described terrorists as “prodigal sons” deserving reintegration, as well as comments by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who referred to bandits as “our brothers that we must live with.”

PANDEF said, “These statements send a dangerous message that those who kill innocent Nigerians should be treated with sympathy rather than face to justice.”

The forum argued that such a mindset has resulted in policies that favour perpetrators over victims.

It also criticised the federal government’s deradicalisation initiative – Operation Open Corridor – describing it as a programme that expended significant resources rehabilitating former terrorists while their victims were left to suffer.

“These individuals have destroyed communities, killed thousands and displaced millions. Yet they are rehabilitated and reintegrated, while their victims remain in overcrowded IDP camps under deplorable conditions.

“This situation is not only unjust, it is deeply insulting to those who have suffered,” the forum said.

The group called for the immediate abolition of the programme, insisting that no serious nation rewards mass violence while neglecting victims.

The forum further stressed the need for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, advocating a strategy anchored on intelligence, accountability and deterrence.

It urged that security agencies be better equipped, motivated and held accountable for performance.

Court Jails More Terror Suspects

Similarly, a special court sitting in Abuja has sentenced scores of defendants to various jail terms, over their alleged complicity in the activities of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Their sentencing yesterday followed their admission to guilt in the terrorism charge read against them. The special court sitting on terrorism which resumed on Tuesday was tasked with the trial of 500 terror suspects held in military facilities in Kainji and Maiduguri.

While the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN), led the prosecution, the Director-General of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON), headed the defence team.

At yesterday’s proceedings, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, convicted and sentenced 11 persons to various jail terms ranging from 60 to 40 years imprisonment, on offences that were brought under the Terrorism (Prohibition and Prevention) Act.

Their sentencing, according to the judge, would run concurrently and commencing from the date of their arrest and detention. The court also ordered that the convicts be rehabilitated and de-radicalised after serving their various jail terms.

The convicts included Musa Mustapha, Ali Mohammed, Babagana Ali, Abacha Abba, Ali Abbagana Umar, Kadi Agwala, Yahaya Umara, Alhaji Ari, Goni Mustapha, Ali Modu and Alhaji Fannaya.

They were accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation known as the Boko Haram sect and rendering materials and logistics support to members of the group. The convicts were sentenced upon their confession to the offences in open court as well as in their extra judicial statements.

Justice Egwuatu in handing down their various jail terms, held that the court was allowed to summarily convict the defendants upon an admission to guilt without calling on the prosecution to prove his case. The Judge added that the court could convict an accused upon his confessional statement.

In the case of Alhaji Fannaya, a Boko Haram member from Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, he was convicted and sentenced to 20 years on each of the four-count charge against him. This was after he pleaded to four out of the five count charges.

Abacha Abba, a confessed Boko Haram member from Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years on each of the three-count charge including conveying weapons to members of the sect and receiving training instructions on weapon handling.

Ali Babagana Umar was also convicted and sentenced to 20 years on each of the two-count charge including rendering support to Boko Haram members.

Kadi Agwala of Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, was sentenced and convicted to 20 years on each of the two-counts for rendering support to members of Boko Haram.

In his own judgment, Justice Peter Lifu sentenced one Ali Kolo, to nine years imprisonment for failing to report the activities of the dreaded terrorists to security agents. Kolo told the court that he was shot in the right leg by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State while going to report the activities of the terrorists to the military.

He was however convicted for concealing information regarding the activities of the terrorists group in Borno State.

The defendant who was 37 years old when the terrorists shattered his right leg with bullets informed the court that he was shot with an AK-47 gun while on his way to report the terrorists to the military.

The defendant, through his lawyer, Mrs Usman explained that his journey to report the terror group was cut short because he landed in the hospital as a result of the gun injury and pleaded with the judge to be lenient with him.

In his judgment, Justice Lifu agreed that the defendant didn’t report the activities of the terror group to the military but held that it was due to circumstances beyond his control.

Lifu consequently, sentenced him to nine years imprisonment and ordered that the sentence should start from 2017 when the defendant was arrested and clamped into detention. Lifu held that by prison law, the convict had already spent more than 10 years in detention and must therefore, be immediately released from custody to enable him attend to his injury.

The judge in his discretion observed that the convict was not found guilty for belonging to the Boko Haram sect nor received training in weapons but was found guilty only on concealment of information. The trial continues today.

Kwara Community Deserted over Incessant Bandits’ Attacks

Indigenes of Omugo community, Oro-Ago district in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have raised the alarm that the area was now deserted owing to incessant attacks from bandits and terrorists.

Representatives of the community, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin, yesterday, appealed for rescue of eight abducted worshippers on Sunday, March 22, 2026 and total security intervention in Omugo community.

Leading the delegation of the community, coordinator and Secretary of the Concerned Citizens of Omugo, Balogun Oladiran Johnson and Adeniyi Olasunkanmi, respectively, said that March 22 abduction was the third time in six months that “the shadow of terror has fallen upon our land”.

They added: “Reports from contacts with the abductors indicate that an initial ransom demand of N1 billion was made and later reduced to N150 million—an amount far beyond the financial capacity of the victims’ families and the community.”

The people, who said the current situation in Omugo community demanded urgent and coordinated intervention, added that protection of lives and property remained the fundamental responsibility of the government.

“The circumstances surrounding the abduction of these worshippers call for swift, decisive, and sustained security action that restores safety, confidence, and dignity to the people of the community.

“We call for immediate rescue operation. We urge the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Kwara State Government, Ifelodun Local Government, and all relevant security agencies to launch a coordinated, intelligence-driven rescue operation to secure the safe and unconditional release of the abducted worshippers. The lives of these innocent citizens must be treated as a matter of urgent national priority,” they added.

Bauchi Shuts 24 Cattle Markets in Four LGAs

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has directed the immediate suspension of all commercial activities in Twenty-four cattle markets operations in Alkaleri, Bauchi, Kirfi and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of the state, as part of measures to address security concerns in the state.

The measure was taken in order to checkmate activities of bandits and other criminal elements, particularly in addressing security concerns arising from the use of such markets to support criminal activities.

This included rampant cattle rustling, killings, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, facilitation of exchange of weapons and illegal monetary supply, among others.

This was contained in a press statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado.

The markets, while in operation, had become soft targets for criminals, who stole livestock, terrorised traders, and disrupted food supply chains, causing significant economic losses which the government viewed as unacceptable and a threat to sustained livelihood of the adjoining communities.

While the measure was temporary and would remain in force until significant improvement was achieved, security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance with the order.

The local government councils, the traditional rulers of the affected areas including emirs, district heads and village heads were to take appropriate measures to sensitise their subjects on the measure and also ensure the effective monitoring of the implementation of the order.

The identified markets were: Alkaleri, Mansur, Futuk, Ÿalo,Gwana, Yalon Gurza, Kuka, Rimi, Pali, Bokwas,Kwaimawa, Mai-Ari, Gajin Duguri and Maina Ma’aji, in Alkaleri Local Government Area.