Tinubu Rejoices With Africa’s Foremost Industrialist, Aliko Dangote at 69

* Felicitates Oba Ademola Elegushi on 50th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Africa’s leading industrialist, accomplished businessman and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his 69th birthday on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The president, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, acknowledged Dangote’s outstanding contributions to Nigeria and Africa’s economic growth and industrial development.

According to Tinubu, “Aliko’s entrepreneurial vision, resilience, innovation and commitment to excellence have transformed industries and positioned Nigeria as a hub for large-scale petrochemical and cement production through his establishment of the multi-billion-dollar Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company and cement factories across Africa.

“I salute Aliko for his conglomerate’s role in job creation, infrastructure development and unwavering belief in the Nigerian economy and its potential. Dangote remains a shining example of African enterprise, whose achievements continue to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs across the continent.

“I also applaud Aliko’s philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Dangote Foundation, which have significantly impacted lives in health, education and poverty alleviation.

“As Aliko marks another year, I pray for his continued good health, wisdom and greater accomplishments in service to Nigeria, Africa and humanity.”

Also, the president felicitated His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, and eulogised his virtues on his 50th birthday.

Tinubu rejoiced with the 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, council members, Lagos State Traditional Council and sons and daughters of the highly revered kingdom.

The president noted the monarch’s commitment to empowering Ikate-Elegushi indigenes through interventions in education, health and entrepreneurship since ascending the throne of his forebears 16 years ago.

Tinubu said: “Oba Elegushi has demonstrated the vision, grace, wisdom and courage in keeping a balance between tradition and modernity by adopting technology and global best practices in developmental strides, particularly in agriculture and skills acquisition in his domain.

“I am not surprised about your leadership and the gains your reign has produced for the people because, as my Special Assistant, 2003-2007, and Senior Special Assistant, 2007-2010, during my tenure as governor of Lagos State, you always evinced a deep sense of empathy and compassion for people.

“I pray that God Almighty will grant you longer life, good health and wisdom to serve your people, Lagos State and Nigeria.”