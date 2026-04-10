Tinubu Inaugurates Rehabilitated Schools in Lagos, Unveils Football Pitches

• It’s re-imagination of what public education should look like, says Sanwo-Olu

Segun James





President Bola Tinubu yesterday inaugurated the regenerated and upgraded Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, a densely populated Lagos suburb.

The cluster of 36 public schools got its facilities rehabilitated in an infrastructure renewal programme supervised by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), a government statement said last night.

The school complex was commissioned along with Maracana Stadium, comprising 19 mini-football pitches built side by side close to the complex.

The president, represented by Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, also commissioned the Fresh Food Hub built by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Abijo, Ajah area of Eti Osa.

Equally at the event were Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Josephine Piyo; and members of the National Assembly.

Tinubu said the scale of regeneration of Tolu Schools Complex by the Sanwo-Olu government was “exceptional and remarkable”, stressing that the intervention reflects the vision, planning, and commitment of the governor to improve the lives of young citizens.

The accomplishment, the president said, demonstrated what could be achieved with bold and focused leadership. He commended Sanwo-Olu and his team for delivering a project that would serve tens of thousands of students within a school environment.

Tinubu stated, “The remarkable scale and significance of Tolu Schools Complex regeneration is truly exceptional. The successful upgrade of such a large and complex educational facility is highly commendable.

“This reflects the vision, planning and very clear commitment to improving the lives of our young citizens. Sanwo-Olu and his team deserve commendation for delivering a project of this magnitude and for demonstrating what is possible when leadership is bold and focused.”

He added, “We must continue to invest in education, not just as a social service but as a driver of economic growth and national development. When we equip our children with knowledge and skills, we prepare them to contribute meaningfully to society and compete in a changing world.

“This is an investment in the strength and progress of not just our State but the country. No nation can rise above the quality of its human capital. When we give our young people access to quality education, the right skills and supportive environment, we are preparing them not just for today, but for the future we all desire.”

Through his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu said he designed programmes that would ensure every child had access to quality learning and was equipped with practical skills to compete and thrive in the emerging modern economy.

By strengthening human capital development, the president said a society would build a workforce capable of driving innovation, creating jobs, and sustaining national growth. He said educational policies must focus on boosting capacity and ensuring schools produce thinkers, problem solvers, and innovators that will move the country’s economy forward.

He stated, “Projects like these show what is possible when leadership is focused and deliberate. This is how we turn opportunities to progress, potential into prosperity for all Nigerians. Lagos is leading in this direction.”

While unveiling the Mid-Level Fresh Food Hub in Abijo, in virtual commissioning, the president said the food sustainability intervention delivered by Sanwo-Olu was in alignment with his administration’s aggressive agricultural production programmes. He said the facility would simplify the complex logistical process that entailed transporting of farm produce to the market for consumption.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu said the commissioning of the Tolu Schools Complex represented a beacon of hope and a message of reassurance to children living in Ajegunle.

He pointed out that the mega school project showed the government did not neglect the people.

The governor said the story of Tolu Schools Complex started in 1981 during the Mass Education Policy of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande administration, and it was intended to provide accessible education in Ajegunle. He said the government reclaimed land from the Lagos lagoon to build the complex, which started with two pioneer schools — Unity and Olodi Apapa Secondary Schools.

The complex was expanded by the successive military administrations, after which a major milestone was recorded during the administration of the then Governor Tinubu, who added Bola Ige Millennium Secondary School.

The complex’s condition deteriorated due to a growing pupil population. Classrooms originally designed for 35 students were crammed with over 100 pupils and the perimeter fencing was damaged by floodwater.

In response, Sanwo-Olu, the statement said, initiated a regeneration project for the complex. It said this involved giving all 36 schools in the cluster a complete infrastructural makeover.

The governor stated, “We took a clear and deliberate decision to regenerate this historic complex completely and courageously. What we are commissioning today is not a facelift or a cosmetic intervention.

“It is a full re-imagination of what public education should look like in a modern African city. We have transformed the Tolu Schools Complex into the largest integrated educational community in West Africa, providing a complete educational ladder from foundation to the threshold of higher learning.

“To tackle overcrowding and create a more conducive learning environment, we have delivered 12 new classroom blocks, each containing 18 classrooms.

“In addition, 24 existing school buildings have been comprehensively rehabilitated, restoring them into safe, habitable and inspiring spaces for teaching and learning. We also built a four-storey vocational and skills acquisition centre with dedicated workshops designed to bridge the gap between academic instruction and practical competence.”

The Tolu Schools Complex is also equipped with central science laboratories and ICT Complex that can accommodate 200 pupils at a time.

Sanwo-Olu renamed the Maracana Stadium, comprising 19 mini-football pitches, after Tinubu for his consistent championing of youth and sports development.

The governor said the 23,000sq metre Abijo Mid-Level Agro Food hub was designed to create a sustainable food distribution network along the Eti-Osa corridor.

He stated, “This facility, with its modern storage infrastructure, trading floors, and logistics systems, will decentralise access to fresh produce beyond our traditional markets, bringing affordable, quality food closer to families across the Lekki-Ajah axis and beyond. It is a critical piece of our food security architecture.”

Alausa said the massive regeneration of Tolu Schools Complex stood as a powerful testament to the vision of a committed leadership in Lagos. He stated that the accomplishment reflected what could be possible when leadership was purposeful, intentional, and people-centric.

The minister said the achievement was in furtherance of Tinubu’s visionary leadership and his commitment to quality education through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Alausa said, “The commissioning of Tolu Schools Complex is a landmark achievement in our collective pursuit of educational excellence. This is an unveiling of a bold statement and declaration that Nigeria is investing decisively in the future of its children.”