Osun Assembly Decries Sudden Transfer of INEC REC

inka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly yesterday alleged foul play in the transfer of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Mutiu Agboke, to Ondo State.

The Assembly also said it has credible information that further deployments of interested people are being planned and may extend to other key officials, including the Administrative Secretary, Electoral Officers, Assistant Electoral Officers, and ICT personnel across the state.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Assembly questioned Agboke’s deployment, noting that such action was not done in Ekiti State, whose election precedes Osun State.

“We are particularly concerned by a deliberate pattern of actions aimed at influencing the electoral process in Osun State.

“Let it be clearly stated that no amount of administrative changes or deployments of interested officials will override the will of the people of Osun State.

“These calculated efforts, no matter how structured, cannot alter the resolve of our people. The people of Osun State are politically conscious, vigilant, and determined to ensure that their votes count and reflect their true choice,” the statement noted.

The Assembly further said it received credible reports that there are plans to compromise the election in Ife /Ijesa senatorial district.

“Let it be made unequivocally clear that whoever is deployed to conduct elections in Osun State must do so in strict accordance with the constitution and the law.

“The election must be free, fair, and credible. Anything short of this will be firmly resisted by the Osun people.

“Let it be known that Osun State is politically aware, vigilant, and deeply committed to democratic values. The people of this state will not accept any action, from any quarter, that undermines the credibility of the electoral process,” the statement added.