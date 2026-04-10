Osinbajo’s Visibility on Global Platforms

Etim Etim writes on the rising international profile of former Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the importance of public officials serving with integrity and honour.

A few days before Prof Yemi Osinbajo left office in May 2023 as Nigeria’s fifth democratically elected vice president, a few journalists and writers went to visit him in his office at the State House in Abuja. I was part of the group.

The visit was essentially for us to formally present a book we had jointly authored on his stewardship to him, and thank him for the friendship some of us shared with him.

Led by Richard Akinola, a lawyer, journalist and columnist, we took turn to make a few remarks as the Vice President listened attentively. When it came to my turn, I said something like ‘’your Excellency, I know that you are going to play big on the international stage…I have no doubts that you’d do Nigeria proud…’’.

Three years on, Osinbanjo has become the nation’s most sought after international statesman, who has been appointed into senior positions in nine global organizations and is highly preferred to give speeches at international forums. His calendar for 2026 is already full, an associate confided in me. These recognitions buttress the importance of serving in public office with honour, integrity and transparency.

A few of Nigeria’s former public officials and business leaders like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Prof Akinwunmi Adesina and Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede have also received laurels at the global stage for their service. I celebrate them also. But Osinbajo’s honour looms large in the horizon given the high number of persons who served in the same administration with him that are facing trial for corrupt practices.

In the last three years, I have been informed of the indignities and humiliation Osinbajo suffered in the hands of the cabal members of that administration, especially the late Chief of Staff to the President. I have also learned of the intrigues and subterfuge that went on during the 2022/2023 primary season during which the Osinbajo offered himself as an aspirant for the APC presidential ticket. It is not a surprise that some of those people who were highly involved in Palace intrigues – persons like Malami; El Rufai; Emefiele – are now facing their comeuppances while our professor is being celebrated all over the globe. But that’s a story for another day.

Osinbajo’s first post-office international appointment came a few days after he left office and that was to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group for Sierra Leone’s 2023 general elections, a role reserved for leaders of exceptional credibility, judgment, and diplomacy. His deep understanding of governance and West African politics as well as his adherence to constitutional principles recommended him for the role.

By July 2023, he was named Global Advisor to the New York-based Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), navigating complex intersections of climate finance, sustainable energy, and development policy. This role demands a mind capable of synthesizing economics, law, and strategy – qualities he repeatedly demonstrated while steering Nigeria’s economic sustainability programmes.

In August 2023, Osinbajo founded Future Perspectives, a visionary platform designed to incubate ideas, cultivate leadership, and translate thought into action. This initiative reflects his rare ability to merge intellectual rigour with strategic execution, inspiring confidence that Africa’s future leadership can be both visionary and effective.

His continental influence deepened in September 2023 when he was named Board Chair of the Climate Action Platform for Africa (CAP-A), a responsibility that allows him shape Africa’s climate response with precision, foresight, and strategic insight. Climate, like governance, requires disciplined analysis and practical solutions – qualities Osinbajo has consistently demonstrated.

The role may bring him in conflict with known Climate Deniers like Donald Trump and Victor Urban of Hungary. But the professor is equal to the task.

In November 2023, he joined the Mo Ibrahim Foundation Council, affirming his status as one of Africa’s foremost governance minds. Here, he contributes to shaping standards of accountability, institutional integrity, and ethical governance, leveraging the same clarity and reform-oriented thinking that marked his service in Nigeria. He also serves as Board Member of the Africa Innovation Foundation, shaping innovation ecosystems that convert ideas into scalable solutions.

In 2024, Osinbajo was invited to join the African Leaders Debt Relief Initiative (ALDRI). Launched in February 2025 by a group of former African government leaders in Cape Town, South Africa, with Olusegun Obasanjo serving as chair, ALDRI is a high-level advocacy effort focused on comprehensive debt relief for highly indebted African countries. The initiative aims to negotiate debt restructuring or cancellation, enhance fiscal headroom and promote sustainable financing. Other founding members are Macky Sall (Senegal); Joyce Banda (Malawi); Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete (Tanzania) and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim (Mauritius).

Working with these eminent Africans, Osinbajo engages one of the continent’s most critical economic challenges, applying legal expertise, economic insight, and negotiation acumen.

By March 2026, Osinbajo’s leadership expanded into climate and health financing across West Africa, demonstrating a rare capacity to operate at the nexus of policy, finance, and social development. This multidimensional engagement reflects his ability to work in multi-sector roles to deliver solutions that are systemic, sustainable, and impactful, just as he did in driving complex reforms and initiatives during his days in the State House.

The appointment of Osinbajo as Senior Strategic Advisor to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in March 2026 represents the pinnacle of his post-office trajectory. He now influences Africa’s health sovereignty, leveraging a record of disciplined governance, strategic clarity, and reform-driven leadership to shape systems, partnerships, and policies that secure the continent’s future.

In just three years, Osinbajo has proven that true leadership transcends office, thrives on intellect and integrity, and commands unwavering global respect. He is a transformative leader whose influence streaks across continents, earning admiration, trust and respect.

I have often written and spoken about poor leadership as one of the main causes of Nigeria’s underdevelopment. Some of us have also identified corruption, incompetence and decadence as the major impediments in our search for advancement.

But Nigeria’s problem is not lack of good leaders. The challenge is that these good leaders have been crowded out of our politics by people of doubtful backgrounds, shady character and dubious intentions.

Good Nigerians continue to excel – and are celebrated – outside the country in various fields, while Nigeria is governed by election riggers; certificate forgers; tribal bigots and corrupt persons. It is high time we brought in the good people into our government.

-Etim writes from Abuja.