Navy Recovers 531,500 Litres of Illegally Refined Products, Apprehends 18 Suspects in Three Months

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has recorded major operational successes, recovering 531,500 litres of illegally refined petroleum products and arresting 18 suspects within the first quarter of 2026, spanning January to March.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Operation Delta Sentinel—launched on 13 January 2026—was designed to strengthen maritime security and intensify the fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The operation, which replaced Operation Delta Sanity II, is backed by enhanced surveillance, improved intelligence coordination, and a structured quarterly review mechanism, with an initial duration of one year.

During the period under review, the Navy conducted over 183 successful operations across key operational areas, leading to significant recoveries and arrests linked to oil theft and related maritime crimes.

Monthly figures showed that February recorded the highest recovery of 360,700 litres, followed by 118,800 litres in January and 52,000 litres in March, indicating sustained pressure on illegal oil activities.

Key operational successes included the seizure of 45,000 litres of stolen products in Rivers State between 20 and 23 January 2026, interception of an 18-tonne barge on 13 February 2026, discovery of a 96,000-litre illegal wellhead in Bayelsa State on 23 February 2026, and recovery of 34,000 litres of petroleum products on 5 March 2026.

Operations in March were further intensified across Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa States, particularly around Warri South-West, Oteghele Creek, Ogbe-Ijoh, Alakiri River, and the Ogbia/Egbema/Ndoni axis. Notably, about 45,000 litres of crude oil were recovered at Alakiri River on 14 March 2026, while 44,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were intercepted at Ogbologo on 21 March 2026, alongside the arrest of eight suspects.

Additional operations yielded recoveries ranging from 4,000 litres to over 21,000 litres per location, with several illegal wellheads, reservoirs, and pipeline connections dismantled.

Overall, the Navy destroyed at least 12 illegal refinery sites, four storage facilities, three vessels/boats, and two pipeline or wellhead connections, further disrupting illicit supply chains.

The Service also noted a decline in the estimated value of stolen products, reflecting reduced profitability of illegal activities.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the maritime domain, protecting national assets, and supporting increased oil production in line with national economic goals.

It added that, under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, it will sustain intelligence-driven operations and strengthen inter-agency collaboration to dismantle oil theft networks across the Nigerian Maritime Environment.