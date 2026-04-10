Manufacturers Slam NBC Over Alleged Digital Switchover Breaches, Seek Tinubu’s Urgent Intervention

• Warn of investor flight, allege plan to import set-top boxes undermining local industry

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Association of Licensed Set-Top Box Manufacturers of Nigeria (STBMAN) has accused National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) of breaching due process in the management of Nigeria’s Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme, warning that the development is stalling progress and threatening local investments.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by its Chairman, Godfrey Ohuabunwa, on Thursday, the group expressed “deep concern” over what it described as persistent regulatory infractions by the commission, which it said were undermining the integrity of the long-delayed digital migration project.

STBMAN alleged that NBC’s actions were slowing Nigeria’s transition from analogue to digital broadcasting, nearly 17 years after formal discussions on DSO began in 2008.

The group stated that while Nigeria continued to struggle with implementation, several countries that once looked up to the country for guidance had since completed their transitions.

The manufacturers also cited a recent position by Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria as reinforcing longstanding concerns about inconsistencies and policy missteps in the DSO process.

According to the statement, STBMAN has consistently advocated three core principles for the success of the programme: protection of local manufacturers in line with the “Nigeria First” policy of the Bola Tinubu government, strict adherence to the federal government’s White Paper on DSO, and respect for the rule of law to sustain investor confidence.

“These key demands have largely been ignored,” the statement said.

The association further faulted an alleged move by NBC to approve the importation of hybrid set-top boxes from China, describing it as a direct affront to local manufacturers who had already committed significant capital to the sector.

It stated that such a policy direction contradicted the federal government’s industrialisation agenda and weakened efforts to build indigenous capacity.

“Government agencies should be strengthening local industries, not side-lining them,” the group stated.

It stated that its members had invested heavily in infrastructure, technology upgrades, and workforce development based on expectations of policy consistency and institutional support.

STBMAN consequently called on Tinubu to intervene urgently by directing NBC to suspend all new licensing, permits, and certifications related to set-top box importation and manufacturing pending the resolution of an ongoing court case.

The association warned that failure to heed the call could further erode investor confidence and derail the DSO project.

It accused NBC of acting in defiance of a subsisting court order in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/442/2024, cautioning that no government agency is above the law.

While reaffirming its commitment to supporting the federal government’s digital transition agenda, the group signalled its readiness to initiate contempt proceedings if the situation persisted.

STBMAN maintained that only a transparent, law-abiding, and collaborative approach could guarantee the successful rollout of Nigeria’s digital broadcasting framework.