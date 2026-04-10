 KADUNA DESERVES LASTING PEACE

Security agencies must intensify intelligence-driven operations to dismantle criminal networks, writes MATTHEW KATUNGA

On Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, what should have been a sacred moment of joy and renewal turned into a scene of horror in Ariko village, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Many worshippers who had gathered at the First ECWA Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church to celebrate the resurrection of Christ, were instead met with violence. Gunmen stormed the services, killing at least six people and abducting many others.

This tragic incident is not just another statistic in Nigeria’s long struggle with insecurity. It is a painful reminder that even as peace begins to take root, forces determined to undermine it remain active.

Kaduna State occupies a unique place in Northern Nigeria. It is not a mere administrative entity but a microcosm of the nation itself — diverse in ethnicity, religion, and culture. For years, this diversity was manipulated by agents of division, leading to cycles of violence, mistrust, and underdevelopment. Banditry, kidnapping, and ethno-religious conflicts became recurring nightmares, stalling progress and displacing communities.

However, a turning point emerged on May 29, 2023, with the assumption of office by Governor Uba Sani. Confronted with a legacy of deep-seated mistrust and insecurity, his administration chose not to manage the crisis but to confront it decisively through a deliberate and holistic strategy.

At the heart of this approach is what has come to be known as the Kaduna Peace Model—a people-driven, intelligence-led framework that blends security operations with dialogue, reconciliation, and community engagement. Rather than relying solely on force, the model recognises that sustainable peace must address both the symptoms and root causes of conflict.

The results have been significant. Violent clashes have reduced markedly in many parts of the state. Communities once divided along religious and ethnic lines are gradually rebuilding trust. Farmers are returning to their fields, schools are reopening, and economic activities are picking up. Kaduna is steadily shedding its image as a conflict zone and re-emerging as a hub of opportunity.

Yet, as progress becomes visible, so too does resistance from those who profit from chaos —aptly dubbed the “merchants of conflict” by no less a person than the Governor himself.

Just two days before the Easter attack, Governor Uba Sani had delivered a message titled “Easter 2026: Renewing Faith, Deepening Unity, Sustaining Hope,” urging citizens to embrace peace and reject division. That appeal now appears almost prophetic. The attackers chose a symbolic moment and vulnerable targets, striking at places of worship to maximise fear and provoke division.

These are not random acts of violence. They are calculated attempts to destabilise society. The perpetrators —whether armed bandits in the forests, their sponsors behind the scenes, or those who exploit crises for political advantage —thrive on instability. For them, peace is bad for business.

A stable Kaduna undermines their influence. It reduces their recruitment base, limits their financial gains from kidnapping, and exposes their irrelevance. Every reconciled community, every reopened school, and every successful harvest represents a direct threat to their enterprise.

The timing of such attacks also raises troubling questions. As political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of future elections, incidents of insecurity often spike. History has shown that periods of political contestation can become fertile ground for those seeking to manipulate violence for strategic gains.

It is therefore imperative for the people of Kaduna to remain vigilant and discerning. The merchants of conflict have no allegiance to any political party or ideology. Their only interest is perpetuating chaos.

The human cost of their actions is devastating. Families have been shattered. Children have been orphaned. Communities are left traumatised. Fear spreads beyond the immediate victims, affecting farmers, traders, students, and investors. Development slows, and the cycle of poverty deepens.

But Kaduna must not allow itself to be dragged backward. The trust and peaceful coexistence painstakingly built under Governor Uba Sani’s leadership must be protected. Peace is not a one-time achievement; it is a continuous process that requires collective responsibility.

Security agencies must intensify intelligence-driven operations to dismantle criminal networks. They must be supported with the necessary resources and coordination to act decisively. At the same time, community leaders—traditional rulers, religious figures, and youth organisations—must strengthen grassroots vigilance and promote unity.

Parents and guardians also have a role to play by guiding young people away from criminal influences. Society must reject any form of sympathy or justification for violence.

Above all, Kaduna’s citizens must resist the politics of division. No political ambition is worth the blood of innocent people. Elections will come and go, but the consequences of violence can last generations.

Kaduna’s diversity remains its greatest strength. Christians and Muslims, across different ethnic groups, have coexisted for decades. The recent gains in peace-building demonstrate that harmony is achievable when there is genuine commitment from both leadership and the people.

The Easter attack, painful as it is, must not derail this progress. The Kaduna Peace Model represents more than a policy—it is a statement of belief that violence is not inevitable, that unity is possible, and that development can flourish in an atmosphere of peace. It reflects a leadership determined to rewrite the narrative of the state.

Governor Sani has shown that with vision, courage, and inclusiveness, even the most complex challenges can be addressed. But leadership alone is not enough. The people must take ownership of the peace that has been restored.

Kaduna’s story is still being written. It is a story of resilience, of a people determined to rise above their past and build a future defined by trust, peaceful coexistence, and shared prosperity.

The merchants of conflict may continue to test that resolve, but each act of violence only exposes their desperation. In contrast, every act of unity strengthens the foundation of peace.

Kaduna deserves lasting peace. It demands continued progress. And with sustained collective effort, it will achieve both.

The responsibility now lies with all—government, security agencies, community leaders, and citizens—to ensure that the hard-earned gains of the past three years are not lost.

Peace must not only be restored; it must be preserved.

Engr. Katunga writes from Zaria, Kaduna State.