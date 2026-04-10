Flutterwave CEO, Agboola Announces Plans to Make Anambra Company’s S’East Hub

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





The Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, a leading African Fintech company, Mr. Olugbenga Agboola, has announced plans to make Anambra State the company’s hub in the South East.

Agboola was in Awka yesterday with the CEO of Stanel Group and proprietor of Delborough Hotel, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, where they were received by players in the Anambra tech community.

Agboola who recently got a banking license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said with the new license, he hopes to further simplify payment systems in the fintech ecosystem and impact more on businesses in Nigeria, especially Anambra State.

He said: “So, Flutterwave is the biggest payment system out of Africa today, but also born from Nigeria. Our infrastructure today powers so many companies everywhere across Nigeria today.

“We want Anambra to be our hub for the entire South East of Nigeria. We want to put a system here, put our fees here, put our infrastructure here, and put our POS in every small business and large firms in Anambra State.

“Our services should be the consumer choice in this state. So, we’re committing to doing a lot more here. That is why we’re planning an impact program for entrepreneurs in Anambra State that will be very, very big and very, very huge. And the goal is, we want to create more people here, who can create global platforms all the way from Anambra, which is key for us.

“We’ve built tech that has gone global. It can be done again, and with our platform being available now, with our banking license that we just got, we can make it easy for the new entrepreneurs all over Nigeria to even grow faster and quicker via our platform.”

Agboola said for the past 10 years, Flutterwave has been a platform where money goes through, but he wants to give South East the opportunity of enjoying his products, by helping to grow small businesses, through partnership.

He said bringing the hub to Anambra will make his company’s POS available to businesses, create access to loans, saying it is a simple way to bring more value to consumers and small and medium businesses in Anambra State.

“We’re partnering to build a very massive impact program in Anambra State that will be launched very, very soon. And our goal is to actually impact the (tech) community here. Impact with technology, impact with financing, impact with lending. We have to create more millionaires from this city,” he said.