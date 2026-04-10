FG Urges UN to Foster Inclusive, Equitable Hydrogen Economy

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has urged the United Nations to foster an inclusive and equitable hydrogen economy, adding that no region should be left behind in global transition to a cleaner energy ecosystem.

Bagudu made the call during his closing remarks at the Conference on Clean Hydrogen: Shaping Sustainable Industry’s Future, organised by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in Vienna, Austria.

The minister emphasised the need for the global body to address historical imbalances where value creation has been concentrated in a few regions, while others have remained mere suppliers of raw potential.

He stressed that hydrogen represents far more than a decarbonisation tool, describing it as a pathway to industrialisation, job creation, energy security, and economic diversification.

According to him, it offers a historic opportunity for many countries to move from the margins to the mainstream of global energy systems.

However, the minister stressed that the transition must be cooperative, inclusive, and equitable.

He said, “We must ensure that the emerging hydrogen economy does not replicate past inequalities, where value creation is concentrated in a few regions while others remain mere suppliers of raw potential.”

Bagudu also called for renewed commitment to fast-track policies and regulatory frameworks that would mobilise large-scale investment, strengthen cross-regional partnerships, and position hydrogen as a tool for shared prosperity.

He said, “The future of clean hydrogen is not predetermined but will be shaped by the choices we make, the partnerships we forge, and the urgency with which we act.

“Concerted action on a hydrogen future that is not only clean but fair; not only innovative but inclusive; and not only global but truly shared.”

The minister observed that although opportunities in the hydrogen space are vast, they are not evenly distributed,arguing that countries rich in renewable resources, particularly in the Global South, are well-positioned to shape the future of green energy.

Nonetheless, he cautioned that potential alone is insufficient, stressing the need for deliberate policy actions, credible demand signals from developed economies, strategic investments, and genuine international cooperation.

Bagudu also highlighted Nigeria’s Hydrogen Policy as a critical component of the country’s broader energy and development strategy.

He said the policy is anchored on enhancing climate resilience while sustaining economic growth, industrialisation, and energy access.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, Bagudu said, “Under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our approach is both pragmatic and forward-looking. We are leveraging natural gas to advance blue hydrogen through our ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative, while scaling renewable energy to unlock long-term green hydrogen opportunities.”

He added that Nigeria had moved from concept to implementation through the development of a comprehensive National Hydrogen Policy, advancement of large-scale investments, integration of hydrogen into initiatives such as gas flare commercialisation, and the strengthening of financing frameworks through climate funds and blended finance platforms.

The minister called for urgency in translating dialogue into bankable and actionable projects, stressing the need to deepen public-private partnerships, enhance technical capacity and knowledge transfer, and ensure equitable access to finance, particularly for developing countries.

He said, “In this regard, the role of UNIDO remains essential as a convener, facilitator, and trusted partner in promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial development. Nigeria remains firmly committed to leveraging global partnerships and platforms to boost industrial growth and adopt innovative solutions for national development.”

The UNIDO International Conference on Hydrogen in Industry, themed, “Clean Hydrogen: Shaping Sustainable Industry’s Future,” brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and international partners.

The event aimed to drive transformative change in the industries of developing countries and transition economies through the sustainable use of clean hydrogen.