Ex-Lawmaker, Nwogu, Bolsters Sports Devt in Nkwerre Country Club

The Nkwerre Country Club in Nkwerre, Imo State, has been revitalised with the construction of a tennis pavilion through the efforts of Hon. Chidi Nwogu, a tennis aficionado and illustrious son of the soil.

The project was undertaken by the former member of the Federal House of Representatives in memory of his late mother, Chief (Mrs) Fanny Nwogu (Akpaka), who was a tennis enthusiast and all-court player.

Hon. Chidi Nwogu and his mother often played doubles together during her lifetime.

In a statement, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, expressed his desire to not only keep his mother’s memory alive but also contribute significantly to sports development, recreational activities, and promoting active living for the community and visiting players from other states at the Nkwerre Country Club in Nkwerre Imo State, where he hails from.

In appreciation of his structural investment, the Executive Committee of Nkwerre Country Club formally invested him as a Patron on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, while the tennis pavilion was also named the Honourable Chidi Nwogu Tennis Pavilion.

The club’s President, Engr. Mike Ezeh, remarked that the structural support to the tennis section has had a lasting impact on the collective identity of the members and the club.

Hitherto , there was no grandstand of any kind for spectators and lovers of tennis to sit and watch games.

The President and members of the club lauded Hon. Chidi Nwogu’s monumental contribution of building a tennis pavilion for the use of tennis enthusiasts.

The Gov. Of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, was ably represented by the Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru (PhD), her husband, Barr. Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN) alongside Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief of Staff Imo Govt. House; Senator Patrick Ndubueze, representing Imo North Senatorial Zone; Senator Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West Senatorial Zone; and

the Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library Fund, Hon. Henry Nwauba. Others include: Hon Harrison Nwadike, Member, House of Representatives, Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu/Njaba Federal Constituency; Dr. Goddy Jedy Agba, former Minister of State for Power; Chairman/CEO Genesis group, Chief Nnaeto Orazuluike and several other elder statesmen were all in attendance to witness the investiture of Hon. Chidi Nwogu as the club’s patron.