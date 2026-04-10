Adebayo: Nigeria Drifting Towards One-Man Rule, Not One-Party State

Prominent politician and former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has warned that Nigeria is at risk of sliding into a one-man rule rather than evolving into a one-party state, as concerns grow over governance, insecurity and the state of opposition politics.

Adebayo, who recently visited violence-affected communities in Plateau State, said his trip was motivated by the need to understand the humanitarian crisis in areas such as Angua Rukuba, where attacks have left many families bereaved and displaced.

He described the situation as “devastating”, noting that beyond widely reported incidents, several low-profile killings continue across the country without adequate attention.

According to him, many affected communities have lost faith in government protection and now feel abandoned.

“People are beginning to question the humanity of fellow human beings,” he said, adding that some victims no longer see the value in reporting incidents, believing that authorities will not respond.

The SDP chieftain said his engagement with community leaders, victims and security personnel revealed gaps in response capacity and coordination.

While expressing confidence in the ability of law enforcement agencies, he blamed poor leadership and lack of support for their inefficiency.

He also criticised the handling of crisis situations by the Federal Government, arguing that leadership requires direct engagement with affected communities rather than symbolic gestures.

Addressing questions about his political ambitions, Adebayo confirmed he would contest the 2027 presidential election, insisting that his recent activities were driven by national concern rather than political optics.

“You can be a politician and still be a decent human being who mourns with those who are mourning,” he said.

On the state of opposition parties, particularly the crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Adebayo maintained that internal disputes should be resolved through legal processes.

He noted that while party members have the right to protest, clarity must ultimately come from the courts, especially where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is involved.

He expressed broader concerns about the weakening of opposition politics, warning that internal wrangling and poor organisation could undermine their ability to challenge the ruling party effectively.

However, Adebayo dismissed fears that Nigeria is heading towards a one-party system under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Instead, he warned of a more subtle but dangerous trend. “The real risk is one-man rule,” he said, pointing to what he described as a concentration of power around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He argued that such a system could weaken even the ruling party by eroding internal democracy and institutional strength.

Drawing from the 2023 general election, Adebayo noted that low voter turnout reflects widespread disengagement, with many Nigerians feeling disconnected from the political process.

“Our politics has become that of a self-interested elite,” he said, urging citizens not to abandon democracy but to remain actively engaged in holding leaders accountable.

On the issue of frequent defections and internal party crises, Adebayo attributed the problem to a decline in ideological politics.

He lamented that many politicians now operate without principles, moving between parties based on personal gain rather than conviction.

“We need to reinvent the political class,” he said, warning that without systemic reform, the same political actors will continue to dominate regardless of which party is in power.

Speaking on insecurity and the debate over state policing, Adebayo maintained that structural reforms alone would not solve the problem without credible leadership.

He said both the current security architecture and proposed state police system could succeed if driven by sincerity and accountability.

“The problem is not the structure; it is leadership,” he stated, adding that meaningful progress would require changes not only in systems but also in the quality of leadership at all levels of government.