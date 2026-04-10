2027: Group Mobilises Massive Support for Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno

Mary Nnah writes that a group, Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative, has commenced massive mobilisation for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State ahead of the 2027 general polls.

The Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative will be formally inaugurated on April 12, 2026 with a clear mission to drum up support for President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno’s re-election bids.

This initiative is part of a larger movement to mobilize grassroots support for the trio’s re-election campaigns in the 2027 polls.

The group’s Lagos Chapter is working tirelessly to ensure a strong showing of support for the leaders, with various chapters across Akwa Ibom State already pledging their backing.

The initiative is expected to play a significant role in shaping the political landscape in Akwa Ibom State and beyond. With its focus on mobilizing grassroots support and promoting the Renewed Hope agenda, the group is poised to make a substantial impact on the 2027 elections.

In an exclusive interview with THISDAY at a recent meeting ahead of its formal inauguration scheduled for Sunday, April 12th, in Lagos, the Lagos Coordinator, Otuekong Ubong Jackson, revealed the driving passion behind his community service and leadership, citing Governor Eno’s agenda as a major inspiration.

“I have not been a politician before, but when I look at the man of that calibre, I have now decided to be a politician overnight,” Jackson said, expressing his enthusiasm for the group’s mission.

According to him, the group is a movement aimed at promoting and supporting Governor Eno’s agenda, with a broader goal of securing second term for Tinubu, Akpabio as Senate President, and Eno as Governor.

The group’s strategy involves bringing together Akwa Ibomites from the three Senatorial Districts – Eket, Ikot Ekpene, and Uyo – to mobilise support and participate in the electoral process.

“We must return President Bola Tinubu, Godswill Akpabio as senate president for the second term, and also return our golden boy, Governor Umo Eno, for the second term,” Jackson emphasised.

The inauguration on April 12th aims to officially launch the group’s “give back” initiative in Lagos and galvanize support for the three leaders. With its grassroots approach and clear message, Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative is poised to make a significant impact on the 2027 polls.

As the group prepares to hit the ground running, Jackson urged Akwa Ibomites in Lagos to turn out in large numbers for the inauguration, saying, “the goal for the inauguration is to create the awareness in Lagos that Arise with Renewed Hope will give back, officially, in Lagos.”

With its energy and enthusiasm, Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative is set to be a force to be reckoned with in Nigerian politics.

In a major development, the Inauguration Organising Committee of the ARISE with Renewed Hope Initiative, Lagos Chapter, has announced that planning activities for the highly-anticipated inauguration are hurtling forward at breakneck speed, with key milestones achieved and implementation activities on schedule.

General Secretary and Chairman of the Inauguration Organising Committee, Obong Kingsley Mbre exuded confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a successful event, saying, “the Inauguration Organising Committee remains confident that the event will be delivered successfully as a well-coordinated, impactful, and memorable inauguration ceremony that will surpass all expectations!”

Also, Organising Secretary and Secretary of the Inauguration Organising Committee, Hon Walter Adiakpan noted, “The collective efforts of the committee continue to ensure that the inauguration will be delivered as a landmark and highly successful event in Lagos State, one that will leave a lasting impact on the state and the nation at large.

“The committee has established five specialised subcommittees aligned with key operational areas, and advance funds have been released to facilitate the timely implementation of critical components of the inauguration.”

Jackson also showered praise on the dedication and commitment of committee members, stating, “The committee appreciates the continued support, cooperation, and commitment of all stakeholders toward achieving a successful outcome, we are working tirelessly to ensure that this event is a grand slam, one that will be etched in the annals of history forever.”