2026 Poll: EKSG Debunks N25m Claim by PDP to Manipulate INEC Candidate list

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government, has debunked the claim by Wole Oluyede Campaign Organisation, that the state under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, spent ₦25 million to manipulate a media outlet over the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) governorship election candidate list.

This was contained in a statement by the Commmissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun.

These claims, according to him, were baseless and lackedevidence, adding that the government respected citizens’ democratic rights.

“The Ekiti State Government is aware of a press statement by the Wole Oluyede Campaign Organisation alleging the government spent ₦25 million to manipulate a media outlet over the INEC governorship election candidate list.

“These claims are baseless and lack evidence. The government respects citizens’ democratic rights but insists on fact-based discourse. The allegation cites no specific media outlet or transaction proof, undermining its credibility.

“Why would the state spend ₦25 million on propaganda shopping, when official government and INEC platforms provide free, authentic info? This seems a publicity stunt distracting from Ekiti’s real issues.

“Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration has delivered results by rehabilitating roads, bridges, schools, hospitals; strengthening education and healthcare; expanding youth empowerment; enhancing security.

“Independent assessments rank Ekiti of today is atop in transparency and public finance management:Perfect 39/39 fiscal transparency score (Q4 2025)”100/100 andProgressive Performer (Q4 2024) First in grassroots transparency, publishing LGA/LCDA budgets. First in 2026 Subnational Audit Efficacy Index

“Ekiti’s progress stems from digitalised systems, town halls, and audited financial statements. Citizens are discerning; they’ll support leadership with competence, integrity, and transparency and not the one running on any form of propaganda.

“The government urges political actors to focus on facts and constructive engagement, not sensational claims or cloud chasing. Our people are now wiser and more discerning.”