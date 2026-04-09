Yilwatda: APC’s Manifesto’ll Be Implemented Across Nigeria for People’s Benefit

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has assured Nigerians that the party will ensure that its manifesto, based on progressive principles, is implemented across Nigeria for the benefit of the people.

Yilwatda made this known on Thursday in Abuja after receiving the Certificate of Return alongside other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He said: “Well, for us, the assurance we give the party and Nigerians is that this party is strong, prepared and ready. The National Working Committee has been given the certificate, which is the authority to carry out the mandate entrusted to us. We will ensure that the party’s manifesto, based on progressive principles, is implemented across Nigeria for the benefit of our people.”

Yilwatda noted that the convention would go down in history as one without a single litigation.

He said it was almost as if we were at a carnival rather than a convention, saying that the internal wrangling that used to trail conventions was completely absent.

The chairman stated: “For the new National Working Committee which has held its first meeting, we are committed to the party. The assurance I give you is that we will deepen democracy. We will uphold democracy within the party and ensure stability.

“We will continue to expand the party—keep reaching out, keep engaging, keep mobilising—to increase membership across the country. We must ensure that our party remains strong and focused. We must present clear policies, clear candidates, and a clear direction for Nigeria.

“Our responsibility is to strengthen democracy and build confidence in the political process. We will continue to work hard to ensure that our party remains the platform of choice for Nigerians.

“We assure you that this party will work towards credible elections and stronger democratic institutions.

“Our duty is to ensure that we deliver results at all levels—governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly. We will put in all our energy and effort to ensure success for our candidates.

“We will also maintain strong working relationships between the party, the states and the federal level, ensuring coordination and unity of purpose. We pledge loyalty to the party, loyalty to Nigeria and commitment to responsible leadership. I want to thank you for your efforts and your dedication. This is a responsibility we carry with honour—a responsibility to serve our people.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Convention Central Coordination Committee, Hon. Aminu Masari, said the committee did a good job by delivering a contentious free convention.

He noted: “With the commitment of the chairman and members of the NWC, we expect to see a renewed, motivated National Working Committee that will do even better than before.

“If we want our country and party to progress, we must always believe we can do better tomorrow than today.

“We believe this chairman and the National Working Committee will outperform previous committees, building on the foundation laid by past leaders and advancing the party for national development.”