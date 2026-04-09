Smith: State Police’ll Improve Nation’s Internal Security if Well Implemented

Former Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, in this interview lauds the current steps being taken by both federal and sub national governments towards ensuring creation of state police to boost strong internal security system in the country. Folalumi Alaran brings excerpts.

Please tell us a bit about how you started your early life.

I was born on the 17th April, 1946, at Offin, Lagos State, to the illustrious, highly religious Smith family. My parents were the late Alhaji Liasu Akande Smith and Alhaja Abadat Eniola Smith. My family placed a high premium on education. Therefore, all their children are highly educated. I attended Primary School at Ansar ud Deen Primary School Alakoro, from 1952 to 1959, where one of my classmates was His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa Oba Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu, the Eleko of Eko. We have since been together till now, and we were both in the Police service too.

From 1960 to 1964, I was at Ansar ud Deen College, Isolo, for my secondary education, and thereafter did my ‘A’ levels through Government-organised tuition classes. I worked briefly as an Accounts Clerk at Lagos City Council before I gained admission to read Sociology at the University of Lagos, Akoka, as one of the pioneer students in the Department between 1967 and 1970.

Upon graduation, I had a brief stint as Assistant Secretary at Lagos State Ministry of Works before I joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1972. I joined as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and rose to the pinnacle of my career as Inspector General of Police (IGP) till I retired in 2002.

In the course of my career, I was privileged to be appointed by General Abdul Salam Abubakar as a member of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC) till governance was handed over to the civilian government in 1999.

My growing up years was good, systematic, memorable and beneficial, though characterised with religious and cultural discipline, which shaped my life to be focused and integrity-based.

How do you join the Nigerian Police Force and what was the motivation?

While in secondary School, I took pleasure in reading newspapers (which I still do) and subscribed to a foreign magazine called “True Detective”. The magazine outlines how crimes are investigated, how suspects are arrested and prosecuted. It was, no doubt, foundational to my interest in joining the Police Force, coupled with the fact that I loved wearing uniform. My choice was supported by my parents with reservations.

I thank them for trusting my instinct. We were always looking to increase knowledge in my family and reading was one of the things we enjoyed.

When you told your parents that you wanted to join the police…?

Yes, that was what I told them. They didn’t object; they were educated, so there was no objection at all. My grandfather was also very educated. Nobody stopped me. I always encourage people, whatever you want to do, the important thing is to prepare yourself well.

How easy was it for you to rise through the ranks in the police, and were you able to handle the pressure?

I didn’t rise through the ranks. I came in as a graduate. I was a member of the first set of Sociology graduates to join the police. All of us performed very well.

You were the Inspector General during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure?

Yes, I was the IG.

You conducted elections during that period?

Not just one person, not just me, everyone in the Police had a role to play. Everyone has to play their role. Our elections are getting better and better; there are improvements and I expect the improvements to continue.

What are your views on the issue of State Police, which many governors are clamouring for now?

This is a welcome development if well implemented. The current IG has submitted a proposal on State Police. This will improve our internal security, once there is strong internal security in the country, a strong economy will follow.

How would you assess the level of security in the country and ho do we overcome the challenges?

The state of security was engendered by lack of vision, planning, population explosion, poverty, inflation, lack of priority to invest in the education of our youth, inadequate funding of security agencies, corruption and lack of mentoring. Our youths are not well impacted. There is a decline in standard of living, economic hardship is biting harder, this menace should have been tackled ahead of time.

The economic hardship and ostentatious lifestyles of a few have driven our youths out of school to fraud and robbery and now to kidnapping for ransom, banditry and in extreme cases to terrorism due to wrongful indoctrination.

In my opinion, we can overcome insecurity with serious adequate investment in the education of our youths, proper funding of security agencies and encouragement of officers who work in these agencies. Businesses should be encouraged to thrive so that youths can be meaningfully engaged.

Who is Alhaji Musiliu Smith that many of us do not know about?

I don’t hide anything. I encourage the younger ones to be transparent in their activities. The sky is the limit if you keep to those principles.

How were you able to balance your professional life with your family life?

My family was very supportive, which allowed me to have a good work life balance.

I mean your personal family life. As a police officer who moved from one place to another, did you take your family with you?

No. It would disrupt their education. It is not a good idea, it doesn’t make sense to move the whole family around, especially in this country. The risk is too much. Very few people still do that. Children are happier when they are in a stable place. The important thing is to give your children a good educational foundation.

You and Oba Akiolu were classmates?

Yes, we were classmates only in primary school at Ansar-ud-Deen, Alakoro, from 1952 to 1959.

Are some of your classmates still around?

You must have heard about about Waheed Kassim, a retired DIG, though not from primary school. Very few of us are still around. Many of us went to different schools.

What childhood pranks do you still remember that make you laugh?

We were lucky in our time, we had very strict teachers. You didn’t meet teachers like Alhaji Alao Bashorun. He was our principal at Isolo. About 70% to 80% of our teachers were graduates. They were very strict, especially Bashorun—he could face anybody. If you want children to turn out well, you must ensure strong leadership in schools. If leadership is good, students won’t have the opportunity to misbehave. Alhaji Alao Bashorun, may his soul rest in peace. We stayed close to him until his last days. Do you know Late Professor Nurudeen Alao? He was at Isolo too, an old student.

Was there any conflict between your faith as a muslim and your job as a police officer?

I didn’t see any conflict because we were properly brought up in a good Muslim home and combined both without any issues.

Tell us about some of your personal lifestyle.

I don’t joke with my newspapers, I read from front to back. When raising children, make such things available to them. I started reading newspapers before I was 12 because my father was a surveyor who later became Chief Surveyor. Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson encouraged him to help set up the Lagos State Survey Department. As a senior officer, he received newspapers daily, and I would read them. Such exposure is important. I even used my allowance to buy True Detective. That helped me later in life.

Do you still interact with the Police hierarchy?

Yes, many of them are my boys. The current IG was my personal assistant for over four or five years. I encouraged him, we are very close. If you misbehave, I will correct you. I advise them to be good examples to younger officers.

What lesson do you want young Nigerians to learn from your career?

Ensure that if your parents have the opportunity to educate you, don’t miss it. If you do, you create a major problem for yourself. Younger ones may overtake you. Some will encourage you, though. I have helped many students gain admission to universities and sponsored them. In my family, we don’t joke with education.

I sponsor many children from both the South and the North because I have travelled across Nigeria. That is why I am known nationwide. Some parents lack opportunities, it is not always their fault.

Is Nigeria where it is supposed to be?

Many people are not where they should be, it’s not entirely their fault.

Sometimes the economy creates challenges. Serious-minded people must come together to fix things for the benefit of everyone.

As for me, I will continue supporting students.

Do you have a foundation, or how do you get the students you sponsor?

It is through students I have previously supported. They introduce others to me. I assess them, and if they are genuine, I sponsor them. I have been doing this since I left secondary school.

What does this celebration of 80th birthday symbolize for you?

In Quran 46 verse 15, Allah SWT enjoins human beings upon reaching age 40 to be grateful to his parents for sucking and nurturing him and be grateful to the Almighty Allah(SWT) for his favors He has bestowed upon us and to be kind and strive to be righteous in our dealings. He also asked us to repent and ask for forgiveness.

I am well guided by God’s admonition. Moreover, if I look back at how many of us started this life together and are no longer alive, how many are privileged to attain the heights I have especially having traversed the whole of Nigeria by road and still be able to reach this age, four scores (20 x 4), I am eternally grateful. Being alive does not mean that one is special, but just grace. Consequently, I am full of gratitude for Allah’s unending grace and mercy.

Biblically, the Psalms refers to human lifespan as 3 scores plus 10, i.e. 20 x 3 + 10 = 70 years. Therefore anything after is a bonus. It is my prayers that the grace of attaining 80 years is not spiced with declining health and sorrow and that God grants elders increased wisdom and great strength.

Would you like to recall some of the challenges faced and how you surmounted them in life?

In Chapter 2 of The Holy Quran, Allah (SWT) has made it clear that man shall surely be tested with poverty, loss of lives, hardship, among other tests in order to make us better believers, but He promised not to place upon us burdens we cannot bear. It went further to teach us that after every distress there will be ease and that the way to overcome these tests is to reassure ourselves that all things come from Him and shall return to Him. Hence the saying ‘Inna lillahi wa inna alayhi rajiun’. It went further to teach us that when the tests come we should be patient, prayerful and persevere in the two because after every distress comes ease.

I have therefore, in reality, had my fair share of tests, trials and travails in life and as promised I have surmounted them through patience, resilience, faith and through seeking the help of Allah through prayers.

If it were possible to turn back the hand of time, what would you wish for?

That cannot be done. The Quran is clear on that. Be that as it may, ‘Which of Allah’s favour can I deny’? None! Allah SWT has been kind and favourable to me, despite my imperfection. Hence I do a lot of praise worship and thanksgiving in gratitude for His mercy and grace granted me. There is nothing I would have wished to be done differently. I cherish the grace I enjoyed and I am extremely grateful for them.

What are your guiding principles in life?

The fear of God is my major guiding principle and it is the fulcrum that guides my human relationship and duty. It includes maintaining integrity, dedication to responsibility and accountability.

What would you wish to be remembered for?

Not too many things. Over the years, I have done a lot. Words of elders are words of wisdom, you must not neglect them. I support young people. If they have issues like school fees and they are serious students, I help them. I tell them to be truthful.

God is the best judge. Nonetheless, I would wish to be remembered for my dedication to duty, the positive impacts I made and the lives I touched. In summary, my good deeds. I pray Allah (SWT) forgives my shortcomings having served humanity to the extent of grace granted.