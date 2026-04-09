Reta Riman Launches ‘TAG The Girlies’ Podcast for Young Nigerian Women

Style icon and media personality Reta Riman has launched ‘TAG The Girlies,’ a new podcast platform exploring identity, ambition, and self-expression among modern Nigerian women.

The podcast, now available on major streaming platforms, is positioned as more than a lifestyle show. According to Riman, it is designed as a community-driven space, which she describes as a “digital sorority” where women can engage in conversations around confidence, personal style, and self-discovery.

Speaking on the motivation behind the platform, Riman said the idea stemmed from recurring questions she observed among women navigating societal and cultural expectations. “Everyone is watching, comparing, performing, but no one is really slowing down to ask, ‘Who am I outside of all this?’” she said.

The first season of ‘TAG The Girlies’ addresses themes such as body image, comparison culture, overconsumption, and ambition. Its opening episode, titled “Look What a Hot Body Can ‘Do’,” sets the tone for what Riman describes as bold and intentional conversations about identity.

Riman, who began her creative journey in fashion at a young age, attributes the concept of the podcast to her work in styling and brand collaborations. She describes her approach as “fashion science”—the idea that personal style reflects a deeper understanding of self.

“Most women are not confused about fashion. They are confused about themselves, and it shows up in their wardrobe,” she said.

The platform targets young Nigerian women balancing multiple roles, including students, creatives, and entrepreneurs, many of whom, she noted, struggle to align their outward expression with their internal identity.

Riman emphasised that confidence is a key theme of the show, describing it as something developed over time. “Confidence is built, not given. It came from doing the work, trusting my instincts, and seeing the impact of what I do,” she said.

She also cited global figures such as Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Tems, and Queen Nefertiti as influences that have shaped her perspective on identity and expression.

Looking ahead, Riman said she envisions ‘TAG The Girlies’ evolving into a broader ecosystem that includes live events and a global community of women. While she declined to prioritise traditional performance metrics, she noted that success for the platform would be measured by its impact on listeners.

“I want women to stop performing and start expressing, and to move with intention instead of feeling pressured,” she said.