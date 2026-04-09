Otu Receives BBNaija Sultana, Discusses  Creative Partnership

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has assured of strategic collaboration with Big Brother Naija finalist, Sultana, as part of efforts to deepen the state’s footprint in Nigeria’s fast-growing creative economy.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving the reality TV star and her team during a courtesy visit at his country home in Adiabo, Odukpani Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Welcoming his guest, Governor Otu expressed profound appreciation for the timing of the visit, describing it as both symbolic and sacrificial. “Your visit during this sacred Easter season is deeply appreciated. For you to make the sacrifice of time to be with us at such a period speaks volumes, and you are most welcome,” he said.

Reaffirming the state’s enduring bond with its people, the Governor declared: “In Cross River State, we stand by our own wherever we find them. It is a thing of pride for us to recognize that your roots are firmly tied to this soil. We believe strongly that the next time, you will conquer it all.” He further praised Sultana’s journey, noting that “it is no small feat to rise to the heights you have attained, especially in such a fiercely contested platform. Your resilience and courage are truly commendable.”

Governor Otu underscored the growing importance of the creative industry, aligning Sultana’s aspirations with the state’s broader development agenda.

“The creative economy is the order of the day, and I am particularly delighted by your willingness to serve Cross River State in any capacity we may deem fit.

I can assure you that we are going to do so,” he stated, adding with a light-hearted note, “Gentlemen, let us not admire her too much just yet, at least not until we have agreed on what the exposure is going to be,” he said.

Projecting his administration’s vision, the governor emphasised that Cross River is being deliberately positioned as a national leader in culture and tourism.

“We are building a Cross River State that will lead Nigeria in the creative economy. We have put down a solid foundation to make our state the next destination—be it in culture, heritage, or social expression,” he said, stressing that “there will be many areas of collaboration as we work together to build a better tomorrow,” he said.

He further assured of institutional support for Sultana’s continued rise, describing the state as a willing partner in her growth trajectory. “Now that you have attained this level, there must be time and energy to sustain and even move forward. We will be part of that engine, that catalyst, that will continue to support you to even greater heights,” the Governor affirmed.

Hinting at immediate next steps, Governor Otu disclosed plans for structured engagements to harness opportunities within the sector.

“In not too long, we will reconvene for technical discussions. This visit coincided with Easter and limited some engagements, but we will bring the necessary stakeholders together to build proper synergy and direction,” he assured.

Earlier in her remarks, Sultana had expressed deep admiration for the governor’s leadership and the strides recorded within a short period. “Your commitment to infrastructural development, the promotion of tourism, and the rebranding of Cross River has not gone unnoticed. The strides made under your leadership are both inspiring and commendable,” she said.

Declaring her readiness to contribute, the reality TV star offered to deploy her influence in support of the state’s tourism drive.

“It is my earnest desire to leverage my platform to support your administration. I humbly offer myself as an ambassador for tourism in Cross River State to help amplify our beauty, culture, and unique experiences—especially through Carnival Calabar,” she stated.

She further pledged flexibility in service, adding, “I am open to contributing in any capacity deemed fit by Your Excellency, whether in promoting the Carnival or serving within the creative industry to enhance the state’s visibility on national and global stages.”

Sultana conveyed her family’s emotional connection to the state, expressing hope that “with the right collaboration, Cross River will continue to rise as a leading destination for tourism and cultural excellence,” even as she thanked the governor for the audience and reaffirmed her commitment to the state’s progress.