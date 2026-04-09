NAHCO Shareholders to Get N12.2bn Dividend, 278.44m Bonus Shares

Kayode Tokede

Shareholders of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc will receive a combined dividend of cash and bonus shares as the company sustained its impressive trajectory with double-digit growths across all key indicators in 2025.

The board of directors of NAHCO has recommended payment of increased cash dividend of N12.18 billion for the 2025 business year as against N11.58 billion paid for the 2024 business year. Shareholders will receive a dividend per share of N6.25 for the 2025 business year compared with N5.94 paid for the previous year.

The board has also recommended a bonus issue of one ordinary share of 50 kobo each for every seven ordinary shares held, automatically increasing the number of shares held by each shareholder by 14.3 per cent. This means that a shareholder currently with 1,000 shares will receive additional bonus shares of about 143 shares, increasing total shareholding to 1,143 shares.

The qualification date for the cash and scrip dividends is Friday, May 1, 2026 while the cash dividends will be directly credited to shareholders’ bank accounts on Friday, May 15, 2026, after approval at the company’s annual general meeting.

The combined dividend payment highlighted NAHCO’s continuing impressive performance, with net profit rising by 40 per cent in the immediate past business year.

Audited report and accounts of NAHCO for the year ended December 31, 2025 showed that total revenue rose by 21.8 per cent from N53.54 billion in 2024 to N65.21 billion in 2025.

The report also showed that profit before tax jumped by 30 per cent to N24.256 billion in 2025 as against N18.702 billion in 2024. Profit after tax grew by 39.91 per cent from N12.865 billion in 2024 to N17.999 billion in 2025. Earnings per share rose by 40 per cent from N6.60 in 2024 to N9.24 in 2025.

Chairman, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, Dr Seinde Fadeni, said the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to value creation for shareholders and all its stakeholders as shown in its growth trend.

He said: “Our operational excellence continues to show in every financial results. In 2025, NAHCO recorded impressive growths across key performance indicators, combining a strong push for market share with disciplined cost management. The resultant effect is double-digit growths in revenues and profitability”.

He pointed out that the continuing impressive performance i means that the company can sustain its track record of remarkable dividend payment every year, noting that despite 134 per cent increase in dividend per share for the 2024 business year, the group’s dividend cover improved to 1.56 times in 2025 as against 1.11 times in 2024, underlining the significant headroom for the group to continue its impressive dividend payment record.

“We are committed to translating corporate growth to improved returns to our shareholders, through increased payout and sustainable management of the group. It’s important to note that beyond dividend payout, the value the company has built for its shareholders is seen in investors’ perception and valuation of its shares, which has remained one of the all-time best performers at the Nigerian stock market,” Fadeni said.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun said the group’s impressive performance was driven by operational growth and business efficiency.

He outlined that the ongoing strategic initiatives, including extensive retooling of equipment and human capacity, as well as investments in expansive warehouses and storage processing would continue to support future growth.

“We are not only driving sales and expanding market share, we are doing that with extremely impressive efficiency. Despite the inflationary environment and challenges in the operating economy, our operating profit margin improved from 37.05 per cent in 2024 to 38.08 per cent in 2025. We remain focused in sustaining this, while exploring emerging opportunities,” Olumekun said.